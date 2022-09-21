Take a trip to ‘Garlic Heaven’

Snow Valley Garlic to host two-day tasting event in Priest River

· September 21, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

From spaghetti sauce to hummus, garlic has a way of taking culinary creations to the next level. Even better? Knowing that garlic came straight from North Idaho soil.

Snow Valley Garlic in Priest River is making local, garlicky goodness possible and inviting the public to see the magic for themselves during the A Taste of Garlic event, happening Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1007 Snow Valley Road. The farm — dubbed Garlic Heaven by owner Nina Messner — will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. There is no cost to attend.

Messner said there will be six varieties of locally grown garlic to sample, while the farm — the largest of its kind in Idaho — actually grows 28 varieties.

“Each garlic variety tastes different,” she said, “like apples.”

Apart from the actual garlic tasting, A Taste of Garlic will also feature live music, wine, beer, and local food and handmade goods for purchase. Because the farm is remote, only cash or checks will be accepted.

To learn more about Snow Valley Garlic, visit snowvalleygarlic.com. Those with questions about A Taste of Garlic can contact Messner at 208-254-1006 or 208-448-1945.

