The Sandpoint eater: tending the fires

By Marcia Pilgeram

Reader Columnist

There’s no escaping the smoke, a stark reminder that wildfires ravish us in every direction. Last Friday, as my flight approached Spokane, I could see the growing fire firsthand. As I headed home from the airport, I sat, stalled in traffic on Eastbound I-90 for more than an hour. Though safe enough, I was starkly aware that just a few miles east — within the ominously billowing smoke — homes and worldly possessions were being reduced to ash and rubble

When I arrived home, my Moscow family was here, prepared for a final weekend on the lake before the gaggle of grands returned to school. Instead, as one of the kids had asthma, we mostly stayed indoors. We all suffered burning eyes and even sore throats, but felt guilty even to mention our minor discomfort when all around us, entire towns were going up in flames. At one point, roads were closed to the west, north and east of us, including Highway 200, near Plains and Paradise, Mont.

I love driving that route, and it was also the route for the passenger train I managed. We operated the train on Montana Rail Link’s 10th subdivision, paralleling the highway and the Clark Fork River. I’ve traversed that path hundreds of times and was sad to learn that a huge old barn — one of the treasured landmarks I loved — could not be saved.

Farther away, Lahaina, Hawaii, is no more. Maui is a top travel destination not only for many of my clients but a favorite destination for me; and, for the past year, I’ve been planning a Thanksgiving trip to the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows for my family of 16.

We’ve been up in the air about our plans. Still, after last week’s trip to a luxury travel show in Las Vegas (with more than 6,000 attendees representing 130 countries), I had the opportunity to meet with more than a dozen travel suppliers from Maui.

All shared the same message: “The island outside of Old Lahaina is not damaged. Give us a month to get reorganized, but please don’t stay away. Hawaii and her people depend on your tourism dollars.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Lahaina has already raised $460,000, via a GoFundMe campaign, for the immediate needs of their 280 employees.

If you’ve been to Maui, you’ve probably eaten at the iconic Mama’s Fish House — one of the best-known restaurants there. A recent email from the restaurant also encouraged us to head to Maui. The restaurant is not closing because the fisherman, farmers and restaurant staff need our support.

Speaking of support, it’s pouring into all of the areas mentioned above affected by the fires. In Lahaina, Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen has mobilized, serving hundreds of meals daily. Another group, Mercy Chefs, joins the relief efforts with hot meals and their Family Grocery Box Program for those who still have the means to cook.

Closer to home, in Plains, Mont., the VFW and Church on the Move feed evacuees, first responders and firefighters. Likewise, to the west, the victims and crews of the Medical Lake fire are being offered food and clothing by businesses throughout Airway Heights and Spokane. Giving Back Spokane, an organization born out of the pandemic, has already raised nearly a half million dollars.

All over Facebook, I see offers for temporary housing for displaced humans, pets and livestock. The outreach for human connections is mind-blowing. How good we can be when we help our fellow humans.

I remember the long lines of hollow-eyed faces when I helped prep and dish up relief meals at Hurricane Katrina. Once people got close enough to make eye contact with us, some of them were so overcome with gratitude they cried. And I will never forget how good it felt to serve them.

Though I wish I could sign up as a World Central Kitchen volunteer and head to Hawaii, it’s impossible for me to do so now. Instead, I will make donations that are closest to my heart.

Give what you can, where you can — just be careful to select legitimate funds. Though it’s hard to imagine that scammers would prey on the vulnerable, they are out there, so beware.

Gift cards, GoFundMe and Venmo are the easiest ways to give. Many centers don’t have the people power for storing and distributing supplies.

Worrying about all those affected by the fires has left me out of sorts, but I finally managed a few steps forward and mustered the energy to whip up a frittata. It was filled with simple garden ingredients (from generous green-thumbed friends) and a few eggs.

It took little effort to prepare and was on the table in 20 minutes. It was delicious, and good for what ailed me. If you’re also looking for comfort food, give it a try.

Garden caprese frittata

Frittata can be made and served in a seasoned cast iron pan. Salting the tomatoes will reduce the liquid and intensify the flavor. Serve anytime of day. Serves 4.

Ingredients

• 6 large eggs

• ⅓ cup heavy cream

• 1 ½ tsp sea salt

• Fresh ground black pepper to taste

• 3 ripe heirloom tomatoes, seeded and diced. Place on plate and salt well, then drain liquid

• ¼ cup loose packed basil leaves, torn, plus additional whole leaves for garnish

• ½ cup cubed mozzarella cheese

• 1 tbs olive oil

• Mixed baby greens, for garnish

Directions

Prepare the tomatoes first. While they are resting in salt, whisk the eggs, cream, salt and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Gently fold in the tomatoes, torn basil leaves and mozzarella.

Coat the bottom of a heavy oven-proof skillet and place over medium-high heat until the oil is very hot but not smoking.

Pour the egg mixture into the pan and give it a few shakes as it cooks, until the sides of the frittata begin to set and bubble slightly, about 2 minutes. Using a spatula, push the sides of the frittata toward the center of the pan and slightly tilt pan so uncooked egg runs down to the bottom of the skillet.

Lower the heat to medium, cover and continue cooking for an additional 4 or 5 minutes, pushing sides in again and allowing uncooked egg to run to the bottom. Once nearly set, place the skillet under a hot broiler to brown.

Loosen the frittata by gently shaking the pan (use a spatula if necessary) and slip it onto a large platter (or leave in frying pan). Cut into wedges, garnish with basil leaf, and serve.