The Sandpoint Eater: Father fodder

By Marcia Pilgeram

Reader Columnist

Early Sunday morning, armed with a well-wrapped, hot-from-the-oven huckleberry and rhubarb cobbler, I hightailed it to daughter Casey’s home in Spokane. It turns out her little ones — Runa and Sam — are just as crazy about this longtime family favorite, as is their momma. It was still warm when we scooped it into bowls and topped it with vanilla ice cream.

Casey lived in Chicago for nearly 15 years, and 1,800 miles separated us. Now, I pinch myself when I make the easy drive for a casual Sunday morning coffee date with my daughter and her family.

She lives in the Perry District, and we love walking the neighborhoods lined with sturdily built, classic and historic homes. One of those beautiful old Craftsman-style homes on South Arthur Street, less than five minutes from Casey’s, is the former home of Sonora Smart Dodd.

Her name may not be familiar to you, but take a minute this Sunday to acknowledge this fine woman’s contribution to celebrating fathers everywhere — Sonora is the mother of Father’s Day.

Her father, a Civil War veteran, was a single parent to whom she wanted to pay tribute. Thanks to her, the first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910 in Spokane. In 1972, after 60 years of lobbying for her cause, President Richard M. Nixon proclaimed Father’s Day a federal holiday. Sonora had hoped officials would recognize the holiday on her father’s birthday of June 5 (Casey’s birthday, too); but, instead, it takes place annually on the third Sunday of June.

At 92, she was honored for her lifetime of achievements at the 1974 Spokane Expo. Though I missed her important event, I was at the Expo, too. I was in between stepfathers, and the furthest thing from my mind was the father-daughter relationship.

Today, little brings me more joy than watching real men — like my son Zane and my sons-in-law John and Russ — prioritize these father-daughter (and father-son) relationships. These guys are hands-on, and since their earliest days of fatherhood, I’ve watched them change diapers, fold laundry, sew buttons, pack lunches and suitcases, comb the tangled hair, brush away the crocodile tears and read endless bedtime stories in character voices, no less.

I have plenty of friends who also boast about their grandkids’ dads. I can’t speak for all families, but my friend and I tend to agree that today’s fathers are more engaged with their kids than our past generation. I see it in my travels, too, observing young fathers walking the aisle on long flights, bouncing an unsettled baby so momma can take in a well-earned time of respite.

When traveling abroad in Spain, Italy or France, I marvel at the young families I encounter, taking full advantage of their afternoon break and walking their kids home from school. It’s not uncommon to see whole family units, kids on scooters, babies in buggies and grandma frequently in tow, too.

It does my heart a lot of good to see families simply enjoying one another’s company.

Lately, I’ve been away more than I’ve been home, but you needn’t look that far. Just look around our Saturday market, Panhandle Cone and Coffee or Pine Street Woods, and you’ll spot many young families with equally engaged moms and dads.

Some “dad things” things will never change. For instance, generations of young children will continue to labor over hand-drawn cards, depicting their beloved dads and their favorite activities: boating, fishing, golfing or tossing a ball. And we must not forget the quintessential dad grill!

Whether it’s a hardware store hibachi or a world-class Traeger, I never met a man who didn’t love to grill. Let him have his way with the heat and the tongs, and the rest of you can throw together this fabulous spicy bean salad — it goes with whatever he’s cooking (burning) on the grill. It’s delicious, and he deserves it.

Happy Father’s Day, fellows. And thanks a heap, Sonora.

Spicy black bean salad

This salad is so versatile. For more spice, leave some of the seeds from the jalapeno peppers. Serve with grilled ribs and a side of cornbread, or use as a side for your Mexican fiesta. Don’t add the avocado to the salad until you serve or it will get mushy.

Ingredients:

• 2 cans black beans (15 ounces each) drained and rinsed

• 1 red bell pepper, small chop

• 1 orange or yellow bell pepper, small chop

• 2 jalapeno peppers finely chopped

• 1 poblano pepper, finely chopped

• 1 small red onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

• 3 cloves garlic minced

• ½ cup cilantro, rinsed, stemmed, and finely chopped

• 2 limes, zested and juiced

• Avocado (optional)

Lime Vinaigrette

• ¼ cup good quality olive oil

• 2 tbs white wine vinegar

• Juice of 2 limes

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp smoked paprika

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Pour the drained and rinsed black beans into a large bowl.

Mix in the peppers, garlic, red onion and cilantro. Sprinkle on lime zest.

Pour olive oil in a small mixing bowl, slowly whisk in vinegar and lime juice until emulsified. Stir in cumin, paprika, and salt and pepper. Pour it over the vegetables and gently mix everything until it is nicely coated. Correct seasoning if needed.

Chill 4-6 hours. Garnish with diced avocado, lime wedges and cilantro.