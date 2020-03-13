The Sandpoint Eater: Chaos and angst

· March 13, 2020

By Marcia Pilgeram
Reader Columnist

Separating fear and fiction from facts has become an enormous task in these crazy times. For me, being in the travel business has brought another layer of anxiety. Right now, I am just plain relieved to have 50 people joining a local bride and groom for a fairytale wedding to Belize, as it’s been over a year in the planning. I have others coming up with similar plans, and I only hope their outcomes can be as good.  

I’m on the Travel Advisory Board for food magazine Saveur, and specialize (surprise) in culinary and foodie tours, especially in Italy. Needless to say, I’ve had to cancel trips for many clients who were headed there. I not only worry about these clients but the impact on the lovely people I have met over there, who contribute to their families’ income by teaching authentic cooking classes in their modest homes and family villas. 

About as far as you can get from Italy is a young man I befriended in Cambodia named Da Kriel. He works at the hotel where I stayed and augmented his income by offering private tours, including cooking classes, in the village of his grandmother (his parents are deceased). When not working, he volunteers his time at an elementary school and depends on generous tourists to provide book donations. Today, he reports that a third of the hotels are closed and money is very tight. Recently, I asked him for his address and he reported that he’s never had a piece of mail, so he wasn’t sure how I could send him anything. I’m sure toilet paper is the least of his concerns.

But here in the United States, news reports say that people are wiping out entire shelves of toilet paper and antibacterial products. Recently, I witnessed a gentleman checking out at the grocery store, his entire cart overfilled with rice, macaroni and beans. The woman helping me said it’s a daily occurrence. Loads of people stockpiling loads of goods out of fear (and, I am hopeful, once the panic subsides, lots of this foodstuff will find its way to our local food bank). 

I am not fearful, but I am anxious, so I too have made some extra trips to the store for “prepper” supplies. But I filled my cart from the fresh aisle with ingredients like garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, cabbage, peppers, onions and such. Because when I feel like this, I take comfort in cooking — real cooking — and so I laboriously peel and slice and dice my angst away. These projects keep my hands and, for the most part, my mind busy

I can’t imagine my house without the omnipresent onion (and my oldest daughter, Ryanne, reports that she inherited the onion gene). Sometimes, I’m not even sure what I am going to make, but I find myself, with my sturdy Wusthof in hand, chopping or slicing or dicing these familiar favorite flavor enhancers. I cook them in copious amounts of butter or olive oil, depending on what I have decided to make. Yesterday, I cooked them until they begin to take on a golden, then brown hue. Then I simmered them in Guinness, and an hour or so later they were ready, finished with a melt-in-your mouth silkiness, achieved with low heat and a lot of patience. 

There are myriad types of onions: red, which I mostly use for fresh or raw for garnish, white for pickling and hamburger rings, yellow (including Spanish) for cooking in dishes like meatloaves and sauces, and specialty onions like Walla Walla (including organic), sweet onions from Peru and Hawaii and Vidalia’s from Georgia. Sweet onions are milder and have a higher moisture content, and I use them when I am making things like chutney, jams and caramelized onions.  There are also little gems like cipollini, shallots and pearl onions that are all delicious additions to soups and stews. 

This week, I am hosting a couple of get togethers for my ladies’ groups traveling to Ireland with me next month. To honor them, and Saint Patrick, who’s special day is right around the corner, I’ve been preparing some of my favorite Irish foods to serve: shepherd’s pie, Irish soda bread with Kerrygold butter and Irish cream crème brulee. And those caramelized Guinness onions? They’ll be topping a lovely tart. 

I can think of a half dozen substitutes for toilet paper, so I should be fine with the current shortage. You’ll find me stocking up in the produce aisle. Because there’s really no substitute for a good onion.

Caramelized Onion and Guinness Tart Recipe

This rich and tasty tart can be served hot, cold or in between. Serve as an appetizer or with a salad, as an entrée.

Ingredients

• 1 8-inch square frozen 

     puff pastry

• 1 cube butter

• 3 sweet onions, sliced very thin

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed 

     and minced

• 1 tbs brown sugar 

• 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

• Salt and pepper 

• 1 pint Guinness 

• 2 eggs

• 1/4 cup sour cream

• 1 1/2 cups shredded 

     Kerrygold cheddar

Directions

Thaw puff pastry while you prepare the tart ingredients.

Place a large saute pan on medium heat, add and melt butter, then add onions and garlic. Turn down to low and let them sweat for a couple minutes. When soft add in brown sugar, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook on medium, stirring, until it is golden brown. Add half the Guinness. Let this mixture cook and caramelize for 45 minutes or so, stirring every now and then. If you need a little more Guinness, add it. If you don’t, drink it! The onions will be golden and sweet when they’re done.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Roll out the puff pastry and fit into an 8-inch tart pan. Using a fork, poke holes in the bottom so the crust doesn’t bubble up while baking. Whisk together eggs and sour cream. Spread caramelized onion on tart shell and top with 1/2 cup cheese. Top with egg mixture and remaining cheese. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the cheese turns into a delicious crust. Cool and serve.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint: All about otters! Presentations in the Panida’s Little Theater feature wildlife biologist Dr. Wayne Melquist. Plus, see all events happening this week, March 9-15:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Local Media Survey 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal