The Little Live Radio Hour returns to KRFY

· March 20, 2024

By Reader Staff

Panhandle Community Radio KRFY, 88.5 FM, is bringing back its monthly local music showcase “The Little Live Radio Hour” to the airwaves for another year.

Radio listeners can tune their dials to 88.5 (or use the live webstream on krfy.org) on Tuesday, March 26, at 8 p.m. to catch the 2024 premiere of the show — now in its third year — broadcast live, unedited and unfiltered from the Little Panida Theater.

Audience members can also attend the show in person for free. Call KRFY at 208-265-2992 for details.

Fitting for a “season premiere,” this month’s show will feature local singer-songwriter Justin Lantrip — a longtime fixture of the local music scene whose Americana stylings can be found on Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud and justinlantrip.com.

The emphasis is on music, but the Little Live Radio Hour has a few new features for its third season. In addition to conversations with the musicians, the format will include act breaks with some live radio theater provided by local thespians. 

“We’re trying to keep things fresh and play around with our format a bit. Live radio provides such unique opportunities for creativity, we wanted to take advantage of that and put together a program that’s unlike what you can find anywhere else,” said KRFY’s Jack Peterson, who hosts the show. “It’s an experiment for us — I hope it pays off; but even if we fall flat on our face, it’s going to be fun to hear it. No matter what, the music will be great.”

The Little Live Radio Hour is a joint production with the Festival at Sandpoint, which provides promotional support and audio engineering through Production and Education Manager Paul Gunter. The Panida furnishes the venue and will offer beverage service for in-person attendees. The show is currently scheduled to air only once, live, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 26. New editions of the show will air on the fourth Tuesday of every month through October, with new musical acts each month.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on The Sam Tru Concert, a Printmaking Class, $5 Movies at the Panida . and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal