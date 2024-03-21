The Little Live Radio Hour returns to KRFY

By Reader Staff

Panhandle Community Radio KRFY, 88.5 FM, is bringing back its monthly local music showcase “The Little Live Radio Hour” to the airwaves for another year.

Radio listeners can tune their dials to 88.5 (or use the live webstream on krfy.org) on Tuesday, March 26, at 8 p.m. to catch the 2024 premiere of the show — now in its third year — broadcast live, unedited and unfiltered from the Little Panida Theater.

Audience members can also attend the show in person for free. Call KRFY at 208-265-2992 for details.

Fitting for a “season premiere,” this month’s show will feature local singer-songwriter Justin Lantrip — a longtime fixture of the local music scene whose Americana stylings can be found on Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud and justinlantrip.com.

The emphasis is on music, but the Little Live Radio Hour has a few new features for its third season. In addition to conversations with the musicians, the format will include act breaks with some live radio theater provided by local thespians.

“We’re trying to keep things fresh and play around with our format a bit. Live radio provides such unique opportunities for creativity, we wanted to take advantage of that and put together a program that’s unlike what you can find anywhere else,” said KRFY’s Jack Peterson, who hosts the show. “It’s an experiment for us — I hope it pays off; but even if we fall flat on our face, it’s going to be fun to hear it. No matter what, the music will be great.”

The Little Live Radio Hour is a joint production with the Festival at Sandpoint, which provides promotional support and audio engineering through Production and Education Manager Paul Gunter. The Panida furnishes the venue and will offer beverage service for in-person attendees. The show is currently scheduled to air only once, live, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 26. New editions of the show will air on the fourth Tuesday of every month through October, with new musical acts each month.