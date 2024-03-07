Festival at Sandpoint announces Blues Traveler

By Reader Staff
Blues Traveler will take the Festival at Sandpoint stage on Thursday, July 25, with tickets going on sale Friday, March 8.
No matter how much the world around us may change, music persists as the last original magic.
It appears seemingly out of nowhere, affecting and altering emotions, feelings and moods before melting back into the ether.
Blues Traveler always treats this magic with the utmost care. It’s why they continue to resonate as loudly as ever among audiences nearly four decades since their emergence. It’s why their catalog endures, spanning three gold-selling records, one platinum LP, and the 6x-platinum opus Four, highlighted by the Grammy Award-winning “Run Around,” which became a seminal sound of the 1990s. It’s why the band tallies tens of millions of streams to this day and even notched their most recent Grammy nod in 2022.
It’s also why Blues Traveler can still roll through any town on tour and pack a shed or amphitheater — including the Festival at Sandpoint.
Now, the quintet — John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums) — channel the same magic on their 15th full-length album, Traveler’s Soul.
On the record, the group put their spin on R&B and soul staples straight out of the American Songbook, and it’s nothing short of spellbinding.
Tickets for Blues Traveler are available at festivalatsandpoint.com.
