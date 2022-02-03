The genius of youth

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council has long believed that to truly foster an artistic and culturally rich community in North Idaho, resources must extend beyond established artists and into schools, where local children might be given access to artistic expression for the first time.

Some results of that expression will be on display in POAC’s 19th annual Student Art Show, which will kick off with an opening night reception on Friday, Feb. 4 at the Columbia Bank Community Plaza, 231 N. Third Ave. in Sandpoint, from 5-7 p.m.

Students from all five participating schools — Forrest Bird Charter School and Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Clark Fork and Lake Pend Oreille high schools — will be present at the reception to discuss their artwork.

“As a collective, the Student Art Show is always visually intriguing,” said Claire Christy, POAC arts coordinator. “Separately, each piece speaks to the life of its creator. Attitudes, experiences and interests of the student are apparent.”

Christy had the unique experience of having participated in POAC’s student art show as a high school student before arriving at her current role in the organization. She remembers that first chance to showcase her work on such an elevated level felt like “a pretty big deal.”

Christy’s sisters have also had the chance to participate, with some of the feedback they received from POAC organizers leaving a major impact on them as artists.

Several mediums are represented at the annual student show, making each year different.

“Last year, we had everything from skateboard art to origami sculpture,” Christy said.

POAC hopes that the community will show up to support local student artists, and maybe even buy some of their artwork.

“I bought a painting of a fried egg last year,” Christy said, “and I smile every time I see it in the kitchen.”

While the reception is happening Friday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m., the collection will be hanging in the Columbia Bank Community Plaza until Monday, Feb. 28. Those with questions about the event can reach the POAC office at 208-263-6139.

“If you want to clue in on the current state of today’s youth,” Christy said, “this show will provide you with a peek into their experience.”