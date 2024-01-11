The Festival at Sandpoint welcomes new staff and board members

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint is welcoming some new faces while saying goodbye to another, with the announcement Jan. 9 that Patrick Hoffman would join the full-time staff of the arts nonprofit and Doug Hawkins Jr. would take a seat on its board, while longtime Festival Board member and volunteer Bob Witte would step back from organization.

Hoffman will be joining the team as the Festival’s Programming and Hospitality manager, with FAS Executive Director Ali Baranski stating, “After such a successful 2023 season, we are excited to be in a financial position to have six full-time staff members.”

Hoffman has an extensive background in hospitality and business management, having held previous roles in several high-end restaurants and resorts.

As a musician himself who has attended hundreds of concerts, Hoffman’s perspective on programming comes alongside his years of experience in private event coordination and guest experience enhancement.

“Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization that will only better the Festival at fulfilling our mission and serving our community,” Baranski stated. “We cannot wait to see the improvements, innovation and thoughtfulness that he will add to the organization.”

Witte’s departure follows more than 20 years of service on the FAS Board, though he has been involved in the organization for most of its 40-year history. Most recently, he filled the position of board president from 2019 through 2022.

“Bob took on the presidency during some of the Festival’s most challenging and transformative years and led with kindness and optimism,” according to Baranski. “I want to express my deepest thanks for his selfless service and the profound impact Bob has had on the Festival at Sandpoint. His belief in our mission, dedication to our cause and inspiring leadership have left an indelible mark on the organization.”

Meanwhile, the Festival welcomed Hawkins as the newest member of the board of directors, noting that he is a sixth-generation Sandpoint resident, and he and his wife and their six kids are active in the Bonner County community and enjoy attending the Festival at Sandpoint every year.

Hawkins currently works at Litehouse and has served in numerous roles in sales, marketing and innovation throughout his career. He brings more than 20 years of leadership and marketing experience, including event marketing, fundraising and project management.

Hawkins previously served on the Sandpoint City Council and as a member of the Bonner County Economic Development Corporation. He currently also serves as the chair of the Pend Oreille Economic Partnership and nationally serves as the chair of the Association of Dressings and Sauces.

To learn more about the Festival at Sandpoint’s staff, board of directors and nonprofit mission, visit festivalatsandpoint.com.