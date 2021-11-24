Thanksgiving meals and weekly soup kitchens in Bonner County

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Thanksgiving is an important time of year to not only give thanks, but also to look out for members of our community who might need some extra assistance. Here’s a short breakdown of some special Thanksgiving meals offered to the community, as well as a reminder of the ongoing weekly free meals some organizations offer year-round.

Free Thanksgiving meals offered Nov. 25:

• Free traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Hoot Owl from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. First come, first serve. Call 208-818-7347 with any questions. 30784 ID-200 in Ponderay.

• Third annual Giving Thanks Community Feast at The Burger Dock. Free meals Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4-6 p.m. while supplies last. 116 N First Ave. Suite B, Sandpoint.

Free Meals offered weekly (available year-round):

Sundays:

VFW Hall

Packaged food to go — free lunches every third and fourth Sunday at the VFW Hall, on the corner of Pine Street and Division Avenue in Sandpoint from noon-2 p.m.

Mondays:

The Hoot Owl

Free dinners served every Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the Hoot Owl.

The Assembly

Monday night take-out dinner offered free from Sandpoint Assembly of God. Call 208-263-2676 for more information. 423 Lincoln Ave. in Sandpoint.

Tuesdays:

Agape Cafe

Free lunch offered every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Agape Cafe, hosted by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2235 Pine St. in Sandpoint.

Trinity Baptist Church

Free dinners every Tuesday night at the Trinity Baptist Church, 180 Osprey Lane in Priest River.

Wednesdays:

Gardenia Center

Rainbow soup kitchen at the Gardenia Center offers a free takeaway lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 400 Church St. in Sandpoint.

Thursdays:

United Methodist Church

Free packaged to-go sack meals at the church’s back door are offered every Thursday. 711 Main St. in Sandpoint.

Fridays:

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Free packaged to-go dinners available every Friday night at 601 N. Lincoln Ave. in Sandpoint.