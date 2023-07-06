Telling the story of the Gardenia Center

By Mark Reiner

Reader Contributor

Many people, especially newcomers, have no idea what the Gardenia Center is and what it does. Recently, a nice lady thought it was a garden center, many old-timers believed it was a place where “nutcases” worshiped crystals, or worse. The truth is that the Gardenia Center is Sandpoint’s only metaphysical church. Because metaphysics is not commonly understood and people usually reject that which they don’t understand, many misconceptions have arisen. It is time to straighten out the story.

The group that originally became the Gardenia Center was loosely organized during the summer and fall of 1978, with the purpose of studying metaphysical teachings and developing individual and collective spiritual consciousness. In December 1978, the group recognized its spiritual goals and purpose would best be advanced by actively practicing metaphysical principles, and so chose charitable projects upon which to focus.

In 1988, the group formally organized itself as the Gardenia Center. The name was chosen for the fact that gardenia flowers have many petals of equal size and stature. We are all equal in the mind of God. It was in March 1989 that the center leased a conveniently located, vacant church building. The present building at 400 Church St. — across from the post office — was purchased from the Church of the Nazarine by Art and Donna Brattkus and Marilyn Chambers; but, around 1998, solely became the property of Chambers, whose family now leases it to the Gardenia Center Board.

Today the center has remained open as a true non-denominational church with continued in-person church services. As one parishioner put it, “Many if not most people in town prefer a church that promises to do it for you: pledge to follow our dogma and your salvation is assured. Not everyone is ready for a church that just offers pointers and expects them to make the effort.”

Basically, the Gardenia Center has remained the local home for metaphysical speakers, but in an effort to demonstrate the commonality between religions, the main speaker changes every Sunday and includes pastors from other churches, including those outside Christianity.

The parishioner went on to say, “We are an ADE church. A., we become Aware we are on Earth to wake up to our divine self; D., we foster a Desire to wake up by our fellowship through example; and E., we encourage everyone to make the Effort.”

On the front of every Sunday’s bulletin is the Gardenia Center Creed, which follows. “We are a fellowship of individuals who seek to manifest and encourage the quest and teaching of truth and love with which we can serve our community and world. Our sincere intent and purpose is to reach out and serve others who also feel the urge to awaken and live in joyful harmony with each other. Each person becomes a loving, active guardian of our fellowship and endeavors to fulfill this purpose in a spirit of unconditional love.”

The facility, though older, contains a large meeting room as well as smaller rooms, storage space, a kitchen and serving area. We are currently trying to sell many of our old wooden pews to modernize the sanctuary. Through careful planning and scheduling conducted in an atmosphere of cooperative flexibility, the Gardenia Center is currently providing a space for meetings of many groups, including AA, NA, OEA, weddings, funerals, classes and church services.

In addition, there is a substantial, free lending library holding thousands of books devoted to metaphysical topics. The “Peace Garden” behind the building provides a flowered green space for everyone amid the growing asphalt. A small amount of financial support comes from those organizations and individuals who rent space in the center, donations or tithing. No one is refused entrance if they cannot pay.

Sunday Service starts at 10 a.m. For more information, call 208-217-4842.