Support the Healing Garden with ‘Spring for the Garden’ art sale fundraiser

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Of the many gardens in the Sandpoint area, few produce as much good feeling as the Healing Garden. Located at the north of Bonner General Health (520 N. Third Ave.), the Healing Garden has long been a place of peace and contemplation, togetherness and celebration. Especially the latter on Saturday, May 22, with the “Spring for the Garden” fundraiser event.

Set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m., attendees are invited to take a walk through the garden, sample refreshments and take in live music presented by the Suzuki String Academy class.

On top of that, Spring for the Garden features a wide ranging art sale, with works by Gail Lyster, Sally Park, Kate Weisberg and others. In addition there will be live and plein air painting by artists Linda Davis, Janene Grende, Ani Landis and more.

Among the unique pieces of art on offer will be wooden fish familiar to any longtime local. As Healing Garden Manager Mary Ann Jeffries said, the smiling fish were originally created to raise funds for the K ’n’ K derby and were commonplace features on area docks in the 1960s. Bringing back the tradition, Jeffries said, “I think we need some happy fish around after such a brutal year.”

“It was just a fun, happy thing,” she added. “They’re just nostalgic.”

Some of the fish will be available for sale at “Spring for the Garden” while others can be ordered at the event.

Funds raised will go toward maintaining the Healing Garden, which also relies on the hard work of volunteers — both of which garden is in need. Contact Jeffries at the garden for more info on how to donate time, money or both.

“This is a beautiful place to be and to volunteer,” she said.