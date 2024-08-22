Still going strong after 67 years together

By Tim Henney

Reader Contributor

Jackie and Tim Henney met in college in Berkeley, Calif., in 1956 and wed on Block Island, R.I. in 1957. Jackie claims to have earned an A not in physics or philosophy in college, but in archery; yet the university didn’t offer archery in its curriculum. Tim has been known to boast of winning the Heisman Trophy as an outstanding college football player in America; yet, records show, he was not sufficiently athletic to make his fraternity’s flag football team.

Today, as the photograph unfortunately shows, Jackie and Tim are old. Bordering on prehistoric. So old their three kids — 66, 64 and 58 — are senior citizens.

Jackie and Tim celebrated 67 years of wedded bliss on Aug. 10. Wedded bliss? Yes, because from Day 1, Tim called the shots. What he told Jackie to do, she did. When he told her to toss another log on the fire and fetch his slippers, she did. Need a scotch with a splash of soda? Yes sir, right away! No backtalk, opinions or compromise. Like Teddy Roosevelt, Tim spoke softly but carried a big stick. Authoritarianism, not equality. Besides, everyone knows a woman’s place is in the home, vacuuming. Barefoot, pregnant, keeping things tidy.

Asked to comment, Jackie said, “Yeah, when pigs fly” — and flipped Tim off.