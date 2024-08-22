Still going strong after 67 years together

By Tim Henney
Reader Contributor
Jackie and Tim Henney met in college in Berkeley, Calif., in 1956 and wed on Block Island, R.I. in 1957. Jackie claims to have earned an A not in physics or philosophy in college, but in archery; yet the university didn’t offer archery in its curriculum. Tim has been known to boast of winning the Heisman Trophy as an outstanding college football player in America; yet, records show, he was not sufficiently athletic to make his fraternity’s flag football team.
Today, as the photograph unfortunately shows, Jackie and Tim are old. Bordering on prehistoric. So old their three kids — 66, 64 and 58 — are senior citizens.
Jackie and Tim celebrated 67 years of wedded bliss on Aug. 10. Wedded bliss? Yes, because from Day 1, Tim called the shots. What he told Jackie to do, she did. When he told her to toss another log on the fire and fetch his slippers, she did. Need a scotch with a splash of soda? Yes sir, right away! No backtalk, opinions or compromise. Like Teddy Roosevelt, Tim spoke softly but carried a big stick. Authoritarianism, not equality. Besides, everyone knows a woman’s place is in the home, vacuuming. Barefoot, pregnant, keeping things tidy.
Asked to comment, Jackie said, “Yeah, when pigs fly” — and flipped Tim off.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal