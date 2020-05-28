‘He’s just his own man’

Wilder the Market Cat lives his best life at Davis Grocery & Mercantile

· May 27, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Visitors to Davis Grocery & Mercantile in Hope are sure to notice a Frito Lay box and blanket tucked beneath a table, and a bowl of food by the door. Perhaps harder to miss, though, is the gray cat lounging on the steps, offering a gravelly meow of greeting to all who approach.

Wilder the cat living his best life at Davis Grocery & Mercantile in Hope. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert.

Wilder arrived at the market — then known as the Hope Marketplace — as a young stray. Kally Thurman, who owned the business at the time, said she tried to give him away twice, but to no avail — he came back to the market, clearly having found his home. Thurman and neighbor Vera Gadman began feeding him, then had him fixed. 

Tentative estimates by both women place Wilder at more than 14 years old — surprising, as he remains agile and active around the property. Yet, for my 24-year-old self, it is impossible to remember the market without him.

Through the many iterations of the neighborhood — including the grand transition the market made in 2018 from the Hope Marketplace to Davis Grocery & Mercantile — Wilder has remained a constant. He spends most of his time on and around the building’s deck, and spends much of the winter beneath one of the cabins behind the market. Early attempts to bring him inside on particularly cold nights did not sit well with Wilder — he’s an outdoor kitty, through and through. 

Thurman said he is a “fabulous hunter and gatherer — just doesn’t brag about it.” Currently, Wilder receives three meals a day thanks to a woman named Cheryl who lives near the market. Cheryl spends time with Wilder each day, and takes him to the veterinarian whenever it’s needed — a service that members of the Davis family, who now own the store, said they appreciate.

Beyond his relationships with people like Cheryl and others who frequent the market, Wilder is not the kind of cat to seek attention. He will accept affection on his own terms, but more often prefers peaceful, non-physical cohabitation on the deck. As Thurman summed it up: “He’s got rules.”

The Davis kids meet Wilder for the first time in 2016. The Davis family now operates the market. Photo by Jamie Davis.

Even I — decidedly a dog person — have an understanding with Wilder. I’ve spent a lot of time on the deck using the WiFi as of late, and Wilder is always nearby as I approach.

“Good morning, Wilder,” I say.

“Meow,” he replies, his voice — with its signature gritty undertone — coming across as begrudgingly hospitable. Still, he remains near me as I work — a solid and kind presence amid the busy foot traffic in and out of the market.

Wilder chooses his relationships carefully, but never communicates his distaste with hostile actions. If anything, he simply exits the deck with purpose — as if he has something more important to do. In all honesty, he probably does.

“He’s just his own man,” Gadman said.

The Davis family met Wilder in June 2016 when they moved to town and took a walk to the post office. At the time, they had no clue they’d end up owning the market and simply stopped to love on the resident cat. Now, Wilder is often present as the Davis kids and their friends ride bikes around the store, ready to accept a quick ear scratch whenever it’s offered.

“He is such an important member of our crew,” said Jamie Davis. “He’s always there to greet customers and to be our store ‘caretaker.’ He really is a big piece of the charm of owning the store and has become part of the family.”

Davis Grocery Cafe Manager Cinnamon Miller said she’s had customers come in simply because they’ve heard about Wilder and want to meet him.

“My favorite thing about him is [when he meets] me at my car and walks me to the door — and if I’m late, boy does he let me know,” she said. “He is very much loved.”

While many people have taken ownership of Wilder over the years, forming relationships through food and the occasional cuddle, it is clear: No one person has truly adopted Wilder. In fact, it might be argued that he — more than anyone — owns the property. We are only visitors to his bustling abode.

“Wilder adopted the market,” Thurman said. “We just named him.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Restaurant dining reopens. Now that we’re in Stage Two of Idaho’s reopening, many local restaurants are now serving food in their dining areas. And next up, bars have been given the go-ahead by Gov. Little to reopen in Stage Three (which begins May 30). Get some dining inspiration with the Reader’s Eats and Drinks Archive»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal