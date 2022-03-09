State, county candidates announce bids for office

· March 9, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

The May primary is shaping up to be a busy one in North Idaho, as state and local candidates share campaign announcements ahead of the official election filing deadline on Friday, March 11. 

Dover resident Mark Sauter announced his bid March 8 for Idaho House of Representatives Seat 1A — a position left open after redistricting rendered current Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, no longer a resident of the district.

Sauter, a Republican, has led a career in firefighting and city management. The outdoor enthusiast and volunteer said he has “the time and determination to contribute to Idaho’s quality of life.”

“We need leaders who are responsible, who listen to all their constituents and who will collaborate with their conservative colleagues to find solutions,” Sauter stated in a news release, also acknowledging the “divided” nature of current Republican politics. “I look forward to meeting and listening to as many Bonner and Boundary County citizens as possible over the next couple of months.”

As for county-level races, Selle Valley resident and Republican Grant Dorman announced his run for Bonner County Assessor on Feb. 7 on a platform centered on “respect for privacy, respect for property rights and respect for people.” He said in a media release that he was inspired to seek the position after experiencing “firsthand frustration with excessive backlog and wait times at the DMV and concerns over privacy and property rights matters.”

The career surveyor and U.S. Navy veteran said he plans to keep an “open-door policy” if he is elected, and will gladly assist homeowners who wish to appeal their appraisals to the Board of Equalization (BOE).”

In the race for two open Bonner County commissioner seats, the Republican primary will see a number of new names in both the District 2 and 3 contests. Announcing his run for the District 3 seat is Ron Korn, who identifies as “a Christian conservative standing for liberty, stronger local-over-federal government, property rights and overall accountability in governance.”

The 24-year Bonner County resident has assisted the sheriff’s office in search and rescue training, volunteered as a firefighter and founded both the 7 Bravo Militia and locally-based Freedom and Civil Liberties Union.

Also joining the District 3 race is Richard Harter, who shared in a media release his frustration with county business he believes encourages development and is being “conducted behind closed doors.”

Now serving as Clark Fork Fire Chief, Harter said he and his wife moved to Bonner County a decade ago to raise their daughter “in a rural community with strong traditional values.”

“As commissioner, I will ensure that Bonner County residents are my first priority,” he said, adding later: “From day one my door will not be open, it will be removed.”

Throwing her hat into the District 2 race is Blanchard resident Asia Williams, who has been a regular attendee and commenter at recent Bonner County commissioner meetings, opposing the adoption of Juneteenth as a recognized holiday and leading the fight against spending American Rescue Plan Act funds. She said she will use her background in “business, nursing and leadership” to make “decisions based on evidence” for Bonner County, according to a press release.

“I am not afraid to make a decision,” she continued. “I will never allow someone to drown out the sound of my voice, the voice of the people.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Festival at Sandpoint Virtual Wine Auction
A quiet Week.  This week we have the 2022 Festival at Sandpoint Virtual Wine Auction running throughout the week. Later in the week, Pend d’Oreille Winery hosts the March Artist Reception for Jeremi Ossman.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal