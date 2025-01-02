2025 Legislature opens with governor’s State of the State Address on Jan. 6

· January 1, 2025

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Idaho lawmakers will gavel into session Monday, Jan. 6 for the first regular session of the 68th Legislature at the Capitol in Boise. 

The 2025 legislative session will begin following Gov. Brad Little’s annual State of the State Address, which is set to take place at noon (Pacific Time) before a joint session of the legislators. 

Little’s address will be streamed live by Idaho Public Television via its news blog Idaho Reports, followed by analysis from statewide political experts. 

Watch the address and other coverage at idahoptv.org/shows/idahoreports.

The 2025 Legislature consists of 70 representatives and 35 senators drawn from Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. Following the November 2024 election, Republicans increased their already strong supermajority in the Statehouse with 29 Republicans in the Senate to six Democrats, and 61 Republicans to nine Democrats in the House.

District 1 is served by Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle; Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint; and Rep. Cornel Rasor, R-Sagle.

Following meetings in December to select leadership and legislative assignments, Woodward will serve as vice-chair of the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and on the Education Committee. Woodward previously served two terms in the Senate from 2018-2022, during which time he also served on JFAC.

Sauter is returning for his second term, serving on the Agricultural Affairs, Education, and Resources and Conservation committees. First-term House member Rasor will sit on the Business, Health and Welfare, and Local Government committees.

Find more information about the 2024 legislative session — including calendars, agendas, House and Senate journals, committee minutes, rules and the bill center with legislation by number and subject — at legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo. 

Idaho Public Television also streams the proceedings of the House and Senate, as well as committee hearings, at Idaho in Session: idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/Legislature. 

Dist. 1 lawmakers

Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle: 208-946-7963 (home), 208-332-1349 (Statehouse) or [email protected];

Rep. Cornel Rasor, R-Sagle: 208-290-7403 (home), 208-332-1185 (Statehouse) or [email protected];

Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint: 208-254-1184 (home), 208-332-1035 (Statehouse), [email protected]

