Shall we play a game?

Sandemonium Lite celebrates all things nerdy

· August 14, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Wands at the ready, set phasers to stun and prepare to geek out with Sandemonium Lite, a celebration of nerd culture. The convention will take over much of the Sandpoint branch of the East Bonner County Library (1407 Cedar St.) on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving everyone the opportunity to share and celebrate their preferred parts of pop culture.

“Even with traditionally nerdy things becoming more mainstream — D&D, video games — I know there are plenty of people who don’t get an opportunity in their daily lives to really share their passions for these things,” Sandemonium Board Member Steve Hammond told the Reader. “Sandemonium is here to give those folks a space to let their guard down a bit and connect with each other.”

Attendees play at a past Sandemonium at the Sandpoint Library. Courtesy photo.

This year’s celebration features a range of offerings that will appeal to anyone’s playful side, whether through art, gaming or storytelling. The fun begins with a fencing demonstration in the library’s garden, which will continue on and off throughout the day. From there, the fun moves inside.

“On the tabletop front, we have Pathfinder, a tactical miniatures game called RelicBlade, Magic: The Gathering, a couple Munchkin games and a few quick-to-learn board games like CoupSkulls, Imploding Kittens and Tsuro. The Teen lounge will have a bunch of video games available and will host a Smash Bros. tournament,” said Hammond.

Attendees can take a break from playing to paint miniatures or attend a writing workshop taught by local author Cael Amari. 

Known for his fantasy novels Oathbound: An Age of Shadows Story and Rogue Story: Undervault, Amari will explore worldbuilding techniques from noon to 2 p.m. in Room 102.

“If you’re interested in running a homebrew tabletop campaign, writing a novel or are just curious about how fantastical places get created, it’s a must-attend event,” said Hammond.

Finally, to round out the day, convention-goers can show off their best cosplay in a contest beginning at 3 p.m. (with registration at 2 p.m.) for a chance to win prizes. With so much on offer, everyone will find something to love whether they’re a fandom veteran or just looking to explore the community.

“We’re a super inclusive bunch, and we love to introduce new people to our hobbies and fandoms,” said Hammond. “You don’t need to know anything about any particular fandom, universe or game to have a good time. Active curiosity and an open mind are all you need.”

The event is FREE. For more information visit 7bcon.com.

