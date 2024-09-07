The Sandpoint Eater: Summer’s finest friend

By Marcia Pilgeram

Reader Columnist

I have yet to buy a tomato all summer long. Lucky for me, there’s no need. I have longtime, lovely neighbors on either side of my home who supply me with their green-thumbed abundance of beautiful, homegrown tomatoes. Farther down the street, another neighbor uses our community Facebook group to offer her excess vegetables, which always include summer’s finest friend: the tomato, and we are free to take these beauties. Meeting another neighbor or two by the sturdy box in Beth’s front yard is common, and we’re all grateful for her generosity (and modest with our gleaning).

Speaking of Facebook, I’ve learned there are myriad opportunities to be part of a tomato community. With a cult-like keenness, these groups gather online to share knowledge about collecting seeds, cultivating old heirlooms, growing the tiniest specimens (spoon tomatoes) and coaxing the largest varieties (there are many) into producing a blue-ribbon giant — like a recent, record-holding tomato in Minnesota, which weighed in at more than 11 pounds.

Do you still need to find your niche group of growers? Don’t despair; keep looking (I found dozens).

Recently, my friend Dianna (a prolific tomato gardener) introduced me to her own group of tomato pals. Just down the road from me resides a lakeside community of tomato growers nestled near Trestle Creek. This group has been together for about five years, and we are talking about some serious green thumbs.

Each year, toward the end of August, they gather to share and showcase their prolific bounty, along with some mighty tasty dishes, some wisdom, a bit of wine and, of course, bloody marys. This year, I was thrilled with an invitation to join them for the festivities. Let me assure you that I would not decline this offer, and I was not disappointed.

The founders, Kay and Marlin, welcomed me, emblazoned (like many others) in their tomato-themed wear (including Marlin’s stylish socks). I felt a little underdressed, but I was eager to meet the other red-clothing-clad members.

Against the backdrop of the late afternoon lake’s glow, I made my way to a table heaped with tomatoes of every size, shape and color: mortgage lifters, chocolate cherries, ananas noire, Cherokee purples, spoon tomatoes (my favorite), Siletz and several others.

Armed with a salt shaker, I made my way around the summer crop. With an almost magical combination of cultivation savvy and a (mostly) favorable climate, their tomatoes were picture-book worthy — and throw in a little karma, too, because all the growers report that deer have never menaced their gardens.

What a fun evening! I savored the essence of summer in every single bite of those magnificent fruits. Another table was heaped with tomato-centric side dishes, like bruschetta, salsa, excellent salads, a rustic tart and tomato tapenade.

It’s no small potatoes to grow these tomatoes. Rest assured: None go to waste.

A few days after the tomato growers evening, another key member, Carolyn, gathers the remaining tomatoes, hosting an equally delicious event: the gazpacho party. The tomatoes were once again the stars of the show, combined with chunks of other garden-ripe vegetables and zesty herbs and spices.

Have I been made an honorary member of this growing community, even with my brown thumb? Why yes, I have! I already have a favorite tomato recipe, and I claim it’s near perfect. Whip some up and let me know if you agree.

Baked beefsteak tomato with cheeses

This is one of my favorite tomato recipes. Do not skimp on the cheese, and use good quality cheeses or they will not melt properly. A fresh mozzarella cheese roll, shredded by hand (so it will stick to a grater) works well. Each tomato will yield about 3 slices.

Ingredients:

• 1-large firm ripe tomato sliced

• ½-inch thick

• 2 tsp salt

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• ½ tsp minced fresh oregano

• ½ minced fresh thyme

• ½ cup fresh mozzarella (not low-fat) shredded

• ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

• Fresh basil leaves

• ½ tsp flaked salt

• 1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Slice tomato. Sprinkle generously with 1 tsp salt. Let rest for 10 minutes. Drain and repeat on other side with remaining tsp of salt. Drain. Pat dry with a towel. While tomatoes are resting, mince the herbs and garlic.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Place tomatoes on sheet. Sprinkle with herbs, top each slice with mozzarella parmesan. Drizzle with olive oil and scant sprinkle of sea salt. Bake for approximately 12 minutes or until cheese has melted and top is slightly golden.

Pull from oven. If any juice remains on pan, tilt away from tomatoes. Let rest until cheese quits bubbling.

Top with fresh basil and serve. Or add to grilled bread, topped with avocado, for a stellar sandwich. It’s also the perfect topper for a bowl of fresh pasta. Add fried and shredded prosciutto as an extra topping.