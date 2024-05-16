Sandpoint sports legend returns for book signing

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

As far as Sandpoint sports legends go, Jerry Kramer is at the top of the list. Right after graduating from Sandpoint High School in 1958, the Bulldog football star went on to play for the University of Idaho Vandals, but he didn’t stay there for long before the Green Bay Packers selected him in the fourth round of the 1958 NFL draft.

In 2018, Kramer joined just 370 other athletes in history when he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame — the ultimate accolade for professional football players.

Kramer won five NFL championships during his career, took home five first-team All-Pro selections and was named to the NFL All-Decade team of the 1960s.

Remember that immortal photo of iconic Packers Coach Vince Lombardi being carried off the field on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1968? Those were Kramer’s shoulders on which Lombardi rode.

Now, Kramer and co-author Bob Fox will appear in Sandpoint on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Vanderford’s Books on Second Ave. to sign copies of their new book, Run To Win: My Packers Life from Lombardi to Canton, as well as meet with old friends. The book is Kramer’s definitive statement about a remarkable life and career of perseverance, teamwork and gridiron greatness.

Kramer will also ride in the Lost in the ’50s car parade Friday night.

Because the signing event is held during the Lost in the ’50s festivities, some of the older locals might not want to deal with the crowds. In that case, Vanderford’s suggests pre-ordering the book and having Kramer sign it to be picked up later when downtown isn’t so busy.

Find Vanderford’s at 321 N. Second Ave. For more info, call 208-263-2417 or bookshop.org/shop/vanderfords.