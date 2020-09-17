Kaniksu Land Trust seeks re-accreditation

By Reader Staff

Kaniksu Land Trust is applying for renewal of accreditation, which it first achieved in 2016, from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance that recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national standards of excellence. A public comment period is now open, followed by an extensive review of KLT’s policies and programs.

“The seal of accreditation assures our community that Kaniksu Land Trust is adhering to the highest standards and is guided by ethical practices, solid fiduciary responsibility and a strong governance model,” KLT Executive Director Katie Cox stated in a news release. “Tending land forever is a task that requires our community to have confidence in our organization. Having strong policies and programs in place demonstrates that we can take on the important role of protecting natural places and working lands forever.”

The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Kaniksu Land Trust complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards, visit landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit landtrustaccreditation.org or email your comment to [email protected] Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila St., Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.

Comments on Kaniksu Land Trust’s application will be most useful if received by Monday, Oct. 5.