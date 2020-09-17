Kaniksu Land Trust seeks re-accreditation

By Reader Staff
Kaniksu Land Trust is applying for renewal of accreditation, which it first achieved in 2016, from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance that recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national standards of excellence. A public comment period is now open, followed by an extensive review of KLT’s policies and programs.
“The seal of accreditation assures our community that Kaniksu Land Trust is adhering to the highest standards and is guided by ethical practices, solid fiduciary responsibility and a strong governance model,” KLT Executive Director Katie Cox stated in a news release. “Tending land forever is a task that requires our community to have confidence in our organization. Having strong policies and programs in place demonstrates that we can take on the important role of protecting natural places and working lands forever.”
The commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Kaniksu Land Trust complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards, visit landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.
To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit landtrustaccreditation.org or email your comment to [email protected] Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila St., Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.
Comments on Kaniksu Land Trust’s application will be most useful if received by Monday, Oct. 5.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal