Scare up a good time

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, Sandpoint is tacking on a few extra days prior to the official fright night to celebrate. Here are just a few:

Friday, Oct. 27

Halloween Dance Party

3531 Upper Pack River Road

6-9 p.m.

Father-daughter duo Brian and Journey Hoyer are hosting a Halloween-themed get-down at Vance’s Workshop, featuring a bonfire, prizes for best costume and a “Spooky Scary Skeletons” dance contest. $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

LPOHS Haunted House

1424 N. Boyer Road

5-9 p.m.

Lake Pend Oreille High School is inviting fans of a good scare to enter a haunted house (if they dare) at the Panhandle Special Needs Greenhouse. Organizers warn that it might be too intense for younger audiences. $5 per person at the door or in advance at LPOHS: 1005 N. Boyer Ave.

Royale Halloween

207 N. First Ave.

9 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Spokane-based rockers Royale will be buzzing into town to celebrate Part 1 of the Hive’s first Halloween since reopening its doors under new owners last year. There will also be a costume contest with prizes at 10 p.m. and an appearance by the Queen Bee. $5 at the door or $5 plus taxes and fees at livefromthehive.com. This is a 21+ event.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Boo Bash Ball

204 S. First Ave.

7-10 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.)

Dance up a scary storm at the Sandpoint Community Hall, beginning with one hour of cha cha lessons at 7 p.m., followed by general dancing from 8-10 p.m. There will be a costume contest, refreshments and door prizes, too. Couples, singles and all levels of dancers are welcome. $8 per person.

DJ Set and Halloween Party

100 North First Ave.

7-11 p.m.

Catch a DJ set with EBAE and get down with a Halloween party at Barrel 33. FREE.

Halloween Hoedown

207 N. First Ave.

9-11:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.)

Part 2 of the Hive’s Halloween celebration will be a hoedown with high-energy Inland Northwest Country Music Association Band of the Year The Hankers. Based in Spokane, the band has opened for some of the biggest names in the business, blending outlaw country, Southern rock, blues and bluegrass. $5 at the door or $5 plus taxes and fees at livefromthehive.com. This is a 21+ event.

Fat Lady and Halloween Party

212 Cedar St.

8 p.m.

Eichardt’s Pub is throwing a Halloween party with Spokane’s Fat Lady playing live. Fat Lady is a band inspired by the rawness of ’60s garage rock as well as classic rhythm and blues tracks with a modern twist.

Haunted Conservatory

110 Main St.

5:30-7 p.m.

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint will summon the spirits with live music performed by MCS musicians. A second performance will take place Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. FREE.

Queen B. Halloween Drag Show and Costume Contest

1511 John Hudon Lane

8 p.m.

Put on your best costume and prepare for a night of thrilling entertainment at the Sandpoint Eagles Lodge. Prizes given for best costume. $12 at the door. This is a 21+ event.

Spooky Spirits and Stories

11915 W. Pine St.

7-9 p.m.

Bring the family for a guided walk through Pine Street Woods featuring an original tale brought to life, weaving earthly elements with supernatural frights. FREE.

UCAN Halloween Costume Party and Fundraiser

1007 W. Superior St.

5:30-11:30 p.m.

Unique Center for Athletes of all Needs will host its annual fundraiser with food from Trinity at City Beach, complimentary drinks from 113 Main, a costume contest, music, casino room, and silent and live auctions — all benefiting fitness and nutrition for those with special needs. Tickets $80 per person or $1,100 per table, available online only at ucansandpoint.org. This is a 21+ event.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Halloween Night at Mitzy’s

807 Fifth Ave.

6-10 p.m.

Halloween music like “Thriller,” “The Monster Mash” and more — plus themed shots, cocktails and snacks — will get partygoers in the spirit at Mitzy’s Lounge. Dress in your best costume to enter into the costume contest. No cover. This is a 21+ event.

Halloween with the Lions

609 S. Ella Ave.

4-8 p.m.

Trick or treat through the Wicked Witch Woods at the Lions Club, featuring hand-dipped corn dogs, warm refreshments, popcorn and more. FREE.

MCS Trick or Treat

110 Main St.

4:30 p.m.

Leave the tricks at home and come for some treats at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint on Halloween night. FREE.