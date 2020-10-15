Sandpoint Curry extends offerings to Clark Fork, Priest River

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff
After a brief hiatus, Sandpoint Curry is back to slinging Indian eats through an online ordering model, with pick-up options each Friday in Sandpoint, Clark Fork or Priest River.
The man behind the cuisine, Pete Hicks, said his self-described “inconsistent business model” has — shockingly — not been a deterrent for people seeking Sandpoint Curry.
“I’m amazed that people have stuck with me, and I appreciate it so much,” he said.
Sandpoint Curry’s current operating style is much like how it was when Hicks started the business more than four years ago: people order ahead of time, and pick up those orders at a specified time and location. Right now, Hicks is accepting orders online at sandpointcurry.com until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, and orders are available to pick up on Fridays at either Scotchman’s Coffee in Clark Fork from 3-4 p.m.; Evans Brothers Coffee in Sandpoint from 4-6 p.m.; or in Priest River at 448 Holley Glen Rd. from 4:30-7 p.m. — just specify the desired pick-up location in the “notes” section of the order form.
Current offerings include cabbage and potato curry, coconut chicken curry, chicken tikka masala, dal and garlic butter naan. Various portion sizes are available.
“I love cooking food, but more than that I love connecting with people in this town and community,” Hicks said. “That’s always the bigger picture in my mind.”
To stay up to date on Sandpoint Curry’s ordering and delivering schedule, find them on Facebook or visit sandpointcurry.com.
