‘Our best shot’: Vaccines available to all Idahoans over 16 by April 5

LPOSD votes to eliminate mask rule in schools after Spring Break

· March 25, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is now full speed ahead, as Gov. Brad Little announced March 24 that starting Monday, April 5, all residents over the age of 16 will be able to schedule vaccine appointments.

Up until this point, elderly Idahoans and those with essential, in-person professions have been prioritized. As of March 24, 396,304 Idahoans had been vaccinated, with 247,125 of those considered fully inoculated, either with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. In Bonner County, those numbers are 10,848 and 6,607, respectively.

Little took the opportunity to thank those Idahoans with his March 24 media release about the vaccine.

Image courtesy CDC.

“You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect lives and get us closer to normal,” he said of those who have chosen to acquire doses. “Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and it works. If you are still unsure about the vaccine, I encourage you to talk to your doctor or health care provider. There are good reasons most of them did not hesitate to receive their COVID vaccine weeks ago — the COVID vaccine has been tested and it is proving to be safe and effective.”

Those who want to sign up for a vaccine can either directly contact local providers (see sidebar) or visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov to sign up for a pre-registration list. Once an appointment becomes available in your area, a provider will contact you directly.

The governor’s office reports that “more than 63% of Idaho’s 65-and-older population have been vaccinated and almost 30% of individuals between the ages of 55 and 64 have been vaccinated.”

“Folks, with each passing week as more and more Idahoans choose to get vaccinated, we get closer to returning to normal,” Little said. “The COVID vaccine really is our best shot at protecting jobs and saving lives. Please choose to receive the safe and effective vaccine.”

The availability of the vaccine, particularly for Idaho teachers, prompted the Lake Pend Oreille School District Board of Trustees to vote March 23 to rescind its face covering requirement, instead making masks “optional” in schools starting April 12 — after Spring Break. LPOSD  Superintendent Tom Albertson confirmed to the Reader after the meeting that the motion pertains to students, staff and school visitors, including sporting event spectators.

Albertson said that all the board’s decisions have been based on COVID-19 data within the school district, as well as throughout Bonner County.

“Both of these metrics have been trending downward,” he said.

LPOSD schools will continue to operate on their modified, shortened-day “yellow” schedules, and will continue to suggest self-isolation if a staff member or student is within six feet of someone who tests positive for at least 15 minutes. However, if all parties are wearing masks, no quarantine time is necessary, according to district policy.

Those in North Idaho with questions about COVID-19 or who need assistance securing a vaccine can call the PHD hotline at 877-415-5225.

 

Local enrolled vaccine providers

Bonner County:

Panhandle Health District off-site clinic

Bonner General Health

Kaniksu Health Services

Sandpoint Family Health Center

Sandpoint Super Drug

White Cross Pharmacy — Spirit Lake

White Cross Pharmacy — Priest River

Yoke’s Pharmacy

Medicine Man Pharmacy — Sandpoint

Safeway Pharmacy — Sandpoint

Boundary County:

Panhandle Health District —off-site clinic

Boundary Community Hospital

Kaniksu Health Services

Safeway Pharmacy — Bonners Ferry

