Sandpoint City Hall seeking applicants for P&Z, Arts and Culture, and ADA advisory positions

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The city of Sandpoint is seeking applicants for a number of advisory positions, including on the Planning and Zoning Commission; Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Commission; and Americans With Disabilities Act Advisory Committee.

Three positions are available on P&Z, which typically meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month to make recommendations to the City Council on requests and applications related to a wide range of land use and code-related issues, including updates to the Comprehensive Plan. Members of the commission also serve on the Development Impact Fee Committee, which meets on an as-needed basis.

At the Nov. 6 meeting of the City Council, Sandpoint Mayor Jeremy Grimm noted that several members of the P&Z Commission have in the past gone on to serve on the council and as mayor.

“It is an excellent stepping stone opportunity for those who may be considering a run for political office in Sandpoint, or for anyone who may have land-use related experience or expertise that they would like to share, or for someone who is simply civic-minded and interested in taking on this role and serving the community,” he said.

P&Z members are drawn from Sandpoint residents, but one county resident may be considered for appointment, provided they live within the Sandpoint area of city impact.

Meetings of the P&Z Commission are at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers at 1123 Lake St.

The Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Commission is an “active board,” Grimm said, which meets monthly to advise and assist the mayor, council and city staff to “develop, coordinate and promote visual, performing and literary arts and heritage programs and policies.”

City residents are encouraged to apply, but applicants outside the city limits would be considered provided they meet certain requirements under City Code.

Finally, the city is also looking for individuals who live within Sandpoint city limits and are interested in serving on the Americans With Disabilities Act Advisory Committee.

“With at least one more eligible in-town application, we are very close to being able to make appointments and convene this committee,” Grimm said.

Members of Sandpoint’s various advisory committees, commissions and boards serve three-year terms.

For more information and to apply for any of the available positions, go to sandpointidaho.gov/commissions-and-committees.