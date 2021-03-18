Sandpoint announces leaf pickup dates

By Reader Staff
The city of Sandpoint has scheduled its annual citywide branch pickup for April 12-16. All branches must be in place by April 11 for pickup, as city crews will not come through a second time.
Pickup guidelines include:
• Stack all brush and branches lengthwise in the street along the curb — do not place branches on lawns. No leaves or bagged leaves;
• The maximum branch diameter is four inches and no longer than six feet. Larger branches or stumps will not be picked up;
• Do not mix brush piles with other items such as leaves, grass clippings, building materials, timbers, or commercial contractor generated tree waste. Crews will not remove mixed piles.
Residents should prune branches that might overhang sidewalks to keep walkways clear and usable. Trees should also be trimmed a minimum of seven feet above the sidewalks and streets.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal