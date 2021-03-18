City approves Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Master Plan

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

In a lightning-fast meeting March 17, the Sandpoint City Council approved the annual Sandpoint Urban Renewal Agency report and the Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Master Plan.

The latter has been in the works for months — the draft plan having been presented in January, itself following an extensive period of public comment in 2020 — with a primary aspect being the consolidation of the Arts and Historic Preservation commissions in order to broaden participation between the city and local arts entities — hopefully expanding to include homeowners, tribal groups and businesses.

A handful of final additions were made to the plan at the March 17 meeting, stemming from the feedback gathered from the Kalispel tribe, on whose land all the surrounding area communities now lie.

Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with seeking grant funding for implementation of the plan, which includes staffing up the new steering group.

“We will be posting openings for that commission within the next week,” said Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton.

Until mid-April, at least, the Sandpoint City Council will be meeting at the Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.) while council chambers are being remodeled. The public is welcome to attend meetings in person, though remote participation via Zoom is encouraged due to space constraints. Find a Zoom link at sandpointidaho.gov/your-government/meetings.