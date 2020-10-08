Rotary raffle fires up

By Reader Staff

With the cancellation of all its other fundraisers due to COVID-19, the Ponderay Centennial Rotary Club is firing up its fundraising with a Bonfire and Booze Raffle giving someone the chance to win a fire pit and a $500 gift certificate for spirits of their choice. Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly back into the community.

Ponderay Rotary is a small club dedicated to community action. The club’s annual fundraisers ordinarily include the Schweitzer Mountain Resort Duck Derby, the WaCanId International Bike Tour and Quack Attacks (duck flocking). All of those events were cancelled this past year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club is hoping to continue those fundraisers in 2021, or find virtual twists on them, and add new fundraisers like the Bonfire and Booze Raffle to help the club continue its community work.

In spite of the lack of fundraisers this year, Ponderay Rotary still packed a big punch in 2020. The organization distributed $11,500 in scholarships to 27 local students plus partnered with Bonner County EMS to buy and place a community automated external defibrillator. The club helped feed and clothe community members, sponsored Jacey’s Race and its annual Chili Cook-off Competition, welcomed back Rotary youth exchange student Sage Saccomanno from a year in Italy, and partnered with the Sandpoint Rotary Club to sponsor the Mini RYLA youth leadership program and the Interact service clubs at Sandpoint High and Forrest Bird Charter Schools.

Rotary provides service to others, promotes integrity and advances world understanding, goodwill and peace through its membership of business, professional and community leaders. Throughout its 15 year life, the Rotary Club of Ponderay Centennial has provided more than $125,000 in scholarships to local high-school seniors and others wanting to continue their education.

Because Rotary clubs around the world have played an integral part in eradicating polio, the drawing for the Barbecue and Booze Raffle will take place on World Polio Day, Saturday, Oct. 24 sometime between 3-5 p.m. during Pints for Polio at Matchwood Brewing Company (513 Oak St. in Sandpoint).

To purchase tickets or get information about joining the Rotary Club of Ponderay Centennial, call 208-290-5365 or email [email protected] Also find the club on Facebook and at ponderayrotaryclub.com.