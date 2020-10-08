Furry Scurry Virtual Fun Run/Walk to support the Panhandle Animal Shelter

· October 8, 2020

By Reader Staff

Bust out your leashes and furry best friends for the 2020 Furry Scurry Virtual Fun Run/Walk to support the Panhandle Animal Shelter. Presented by Sandpoint Kids Dentistry, the event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 14-28, with registration closing Oct. 28 and prizes announced Thursday, Oct. 29.

Participants can complete this 5K or 10K walk whenever they feel safe and comfortable to do so. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate, and each participant can map their own course and complete the walk whichever day works best for them.

All registered participants who post their race day photo and finish time to the Sandpoint Kids Dentistry Facebook page will be entered to win prizes donated by some of the area’s favorite local businesses. 

Race fees are by donation only (either monetary or donated goods). Please submit monetary donations via the Panhandle Animal Shelter website donation link at pasidaho.org. Drop off dog or cat supply donations to the Panhandle Animal Shelter, or home goods/clothing donations to the Panhandle Animal Shelter Thrift store.

