Rooted in folk

By Reader Staff

Whether opening for Three Dog Night’s sold-out concert in New York City, playing the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville or performing at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas, Brittany Jean has appeared on some pretty big stages. Now, returning for her fifth performance at the Pearl Theater in Bonners Ferry at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, the folk singer-songwriter will share her music with North Idahoans once again.

While she was born and raised in the Chicagoland area, Brittany Jean currently lives in a small apple town in north-central Washington. Her style is rooted in the folk and Americana music she has loved all her life.

Her performances range from cozy house concerts and wineries to large concerts in grand auditoriums, theaters and barns. She plays original songs from six studio albums and one EP — all recorded in Nashville. Her latest, Colors & Covers, was released in November 2023.

Brittany Jean’s songs and stories explore a wide variety of topics: a field of golden sunflowers, the coast of Ireland, being wild at heart and a hidden cabin in the north.

Along with her own originals, Brittany Jean also accentuates her live sets with covers by her favorite artists, such as Stevie Nicks, Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Jim Croce, Carly Simon and more.

Brittany Jean will play songs from Colors & Covers, as well as give a sneak peek at songs she’ll record in October for her seventh studio album, to be released next year.

7 p.m., $5, kids 12 and under free. The Pearl Theater, 7160 Ash St., Bonners Ferry, 208-610-2846, thehistoricpearltheater.org. Listen at bjeanmusic.com.