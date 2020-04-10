Reader Quick Hits: Friday, April 10

- Latest coronavirus data from Idaho health officials: As of 5 p.m. (MT), Friday, April 10, Bonner County had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the state had 1,396 lab-confirmed cases and 25 deaths. Forty-three new cases were confirmed statewide on April 10. Meanwhile, Idaho health care workers accounted for 150 confirmed cases. In the Panhandle Health District, cases numbered 48 with the vast majority — 44 — in Kootenai County. According to PHD, all of the new local cases had “close contact with a confirmed case.” Twenty-four cases are no longer being monitored while five have required hospitalization. Get more from the state at coronavirus.idaho.gov. Follow PHD updates at panhandlehealthdistrict.org/covid-19.
- Idaho Governor Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Small Business Administration chief Jeremy Field took to the airwaves April 9 to answer Idahoans’ important questions about how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video at Idaho Public Television.
- Priest River and Blanchard libraries will be closed until April 30, at which time West Bonner Library District officials will reassess the public health situation. Some services will remain available. Leave a message at 208-448-2207 (press 2) or email [email protected] for more info. Go to the library website for updates, access to the library catalog and available free resources.
- Idaho coronavirus hot spot Blaine County is taking part in a clinical study of 400 randomly selected residents to assess the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 antibodies. Meanwhile, antibody testing is set to roll out in several other communities around the state in the coming weeks. Find the full April 8 report from Boise State Radio here.
- The Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y. is testing a treatment for COVID-19, according to an April 9 report from the Times Union newspaper. The experimental therapy uses plasma taken from an individual who has recovered from the coronavirus.
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said April 10 that the federal government is discussing the possibility “under certain circumstances” of issuing Americans a form of identification certifying that they are immune to the coronavirus. More from Politico here.
- The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public on the identities of two people apparently involved in a burglary reported April 9 at the county dump off Colburn Culver Road. Those with information are asked to contact Detective Walker at 208-263-8417. Visit the BCSO Facebook page for surveillance images of the alleged burglars.
