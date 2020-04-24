Leadership Sandpoint supports Free Meal Initiative

By Katherine Greenland

Reader Contributor

There’s something about the human spirit that comes alive in times of duress. Nearly 17 million Americans filed for unemployment in the last three weeks. An increasing number of individuals and families in Sandpoint worry about where their next meal is going to come from. COVID-19 presents an unprecedented situation and it is not easy for anyone. What coronavirus offers is a fresh perspective of what really matters: taking care of each other. This is a time to show our civility. To show our children how we adults can pull ourselves up by our bootstraps.

That’s why the 2019-2021 cohort of Leadership Sandpoint is supporting the Free Meal Initiative, a partnership between Eureka Institute and three local businesses to bring 120 free dinners to the hungry, three nights per week. Tostada Tuesdays is provided by Eichardt’s Pub & Grill at 212 Cedar St., Soup & Wrap Thursdays is provided by Matchwood Brewing at 513 Oak St. and Community Curry Friday’s is provided by Sandpoint Curry in Ponderay, next to Ponderay Animal Shelter. Pick up times are 3-6 p.m. Free delivery is available within Sandpoint, Ponderay and Kootenai city limits. Donations and tips to these great food providers and staff are welcome.

Leadership Sandpoint is an annual program offered through the Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce. The purpose is to provide a forum for participants to have a focused opportunity to hone their leadership skills. Each year’s Leadership Sandpoint cohort is tasked with fundraising for a local non-profit organization of their choice.Their annual Cinco De Mayo fundraiser at Trinity at City Beach, notorious for its delicious margaritas, tacos and live music with a view is always a favorite. Cinco De Mayo 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19 so Leadership Sandpoint raised funds internally with support from the businesses they represent. Sandpoint continues to show its spirit of kindness and grit during these hard times, as even struggling businesses reach out a helping hand to ensure that meals are available.

Leadership Sandpoint hopes to inspire others with their seed donation to sponsor Community Curry on Friday, April 24. Community Curry is owned by Leadership Sandpoint member Pete Hicks. The impact of COVID-19 on families and the economy requires collaboration between businesses, nonprofits and engaged citizens to address the need of food security. More than feeding the hungry, Free Meal Initiative helps keep our local restaurants open and staff employed on those days that they serve.

Eureka Institute reports that $5,000 was raised in the first week of the Free Meal Initiative. However success is measured by looking at the most vulnerable in our community and the need is still growing. Donations can be made at eureka-insitute.org/free-meal-initiative.html. Donate with your time by volunteering to deliver food to those who can’t leave their homes by calling Sandpoint Curry at 404-565-3131. With the goal of being able to offer dinners on all seven nights of the week, local restaurants are invited to join the Free Meal Initiative by calling Eureka Institute at 208-265-4000.

There are numerous examples of Sandpoint residents rallying in service to those in need. Bars and restaurants closed voluntarily without mandate from officials. Lake Pend Oreille School District, Pack River Store, Burger Dock and Arlo’s Ristorante offer free school lunches. The Senior Center offers free grab and go lunch for seniors Monday-Friday. Huckleberry Lanes and Bonner County Food Bank offer groceries Monday-Friday. Sandpoint Community Resource Center maintains a volunteer portal that organizes food delivery services.

Residents are staying home to decrease the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable including our heroic staff at Bonner General Health. Supporting local businesses means that you are helping your neighbors. Remember that in the midst of everything, Lake Pend Oreille is still pristine, the Selkirk mountains are still wild and the sun is still returning the warmth of spring, one day at a time.

Thank you to our sponsors: Evergreen Realty, North Idaho REI Team and Keller Williams Sandpoint and CDA. Leadership Sandpoint would also like to thank Kate McAlister, Ricci Witte and Kristin Carlson at the Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce for their dedication to the continued success of the Leadership Sandpoint program.

Katherine Greenland is president of the Leadership Sandpoint 2019-2021 cohort and Founder of Greenland Consulting, LLC.