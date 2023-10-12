Queen Bonobo, Aspen Kye to play The Hive

· October 11, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Aspen Kye. Courtesy photo.

Those seeking a unique musical experience in Sandpoint can look no further than The Hive, which will host a special free dual show Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8-11 p.m. with Sandpoint’s own Queen Bonobo and Spokane artist Aspen Kye. 

Queen Bonobo (also known as Maya Goldblum). Courtesy photo.

Queen Bonobo, also known as Maya Goldblum, has deep musical roots in Sandpoint. Drawing from her personal life, extensive travels and heartache, Goldblum has tapped into a genre-bending style of music that is completely her own sound. 

The daughter of Sandpoint jazz musician Arthur Goldblum, she has taken elements of jazz and combined it with folk and her own strange brew to form a sound that is a nice change from the usual fare.

It was singing with her father on the Eichardt’s stage as a young girl that laid the foundation of Queen Bonobo’s art, which she further refined after years of living in Ireland attending university and songwriting in the pubs scattered throughout the isle.

Dominated by a staccato rhythm, a dynamic tempo that rises and falls with the intensity of lyrics and a dedication to avant-garde song structures and lyrics, Queen Bonobo’s songs often leave the listener feeling satisfied, yet wanting more.

Hailing from Spokane, multi-instrumentalist and talented singer-songwriter Aspen Kye lives somewhere between genres. Her unique blend of neo-soul, jazz and folk is infused with just the right touch of psychedelic rock to give it an edge that balances the soundscape perfectly. Aspen Kye’s sultry vocals and tasty grooves are complemented by thoughtful and heartfelt lyrics and an incredible ensemble group of performers who immerse listeners into a singular musical experience. 

This performance will serve as a farewell of sorts for Queen Bonobo, who is moving back to New Orleans shortly after the gig. Follow her story on Instagram @queenbonobo and listen to her songs on Spotify, YouTube and Bandcamp. Aspen Kye can be found on Instagram @aspenkyemusic.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on the Festivals, the Philharmonia, ‘According to Coyote’ ..and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal