Queen Bonobo, Aspen Kye to play The Hive

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Those seeking a unique musical experience in Sandpoint can look no further than The Hive, which will host a special free dual show Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8-11 p.m. with Sandpoint’s own Queen Bonobo and Spokane artist Aspen Kye.

Queen Bonobo, also known as Maya Goldblum, has deep musical roots in Sandpoint. Drawing from her personal life, extensive travels and heartache, Goldblum has tapped into a genre-bending style of music that is completely her own sound.

The daughter of Sandpoint jazz musician Arthur Goldblum, she has taken elements of jazz and combined it with folk and her own strange brew to form a sound that is a nice change from the usual fare.

It was singing with her father on the Eichardt’s stage as a young girl that laid the foundation of Queen Bonobo’s art, which she further refined after years of living in Ireland attending university and songwriting in the pubs scattered throughout the isle.

Dominated by a staccato rhythm, a dynamic tempo that rises and falls with the intensity of lyrics and a dedication to avant-garde song structures and lyrics, Queen Bonobo’s songs often leave the listener feeling satisfied, yet wanting more.

Hailing from Spokane, multi-instrumentalist and talented singer-songwriter Aspen Kye lives somewhere between genres. Her unique blend of neo-soul, jazz and folk is infused with just the right touch of psychedelic rock to give it an edge that balances the soundscape perfectly. Aspen Kye’s sultry vocals and tasty grooves are complemented by thoughtful and heartfelt lyrics and an incredible ensemble group of performers who immerse listeners into a singular musical experience.

This performance will serve as a farewell of sorts for Queen Bonobo, who is moving back to New Orleans shortly after the gig. Follow her story on Instagram @queenbonobo and listen to her songs on Spotify, YouTube and Bandcamp. Aspen Kye can be found on Instagram @aspenkyemusic.