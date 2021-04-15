Priest River, Beach precincts see polling place changes

· April 15, 2021

By Reader Staff

Bonner County commissioners approved two polling place changes at their April 13 meeting, adding to a handful of such relocations ahead of the May election.

According to Elections Manager Clorrisa Koster, the East Priest River and West Priest River precincts are moving to the Priest River Event Center, located at 5399 US-2 in Priest River, following prior permission to co-locate the two precincts. 

Commissioners also approved the movement of Beach Precinct voters to the First Lutheran Church, located at 526 Olive Ave. in Sandpoint, at least through the end of the year due to renovation projects being undertaken by the city of Sandpoint.

Previously, election officials had also obtained approval to co-locate the Lakeview and Clark Fork precincts at the Clark Fork—Hope Area Senior Center, located at 1001 Cedar Street in Clark Fork.

Those with questions about changes to their precinct’s polling place, or about the May 18 election in general, can contact the Bonner County Elections Office at 208-255-3631 or email [email protected]

