Preservation Idaho to honor Belwood Building at Orchid Awards in Pocatello

By Reader Staff

Long a downtown Sandpoint landmark, the Belwood Building at 301 Cedar St. will be honored with an Orchid Award from Preservation Idaho at a gathering Saturday, Aug. 10 in Pocatello. Since 1977, Orchid Awards have been given to individuals and organizations around the state for outstanding contributions to historic preservation. Onion Awards, however, are meant to raise awareness about projects that have failed to respect cultural history.

The Belwood Building — which dates back to 1907 when it was a mercantile and later the St. James Hotel — is among the 10 statewide honorees in the 47th Orchids and Onions, earning its accolade in the Contribution to Historic Preservation category for the “tasteful restoration, addition or remodel of an existing building.”

As previously reported, building owners Julie and Steve Meyer undertook a wide-ranging renovation of the building that both preserved its historic character and integrated modern functionality.

The Sandpoint Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Commission, along with community members Carrie Logan and Steve Garvan, nominated the Belwood Building for the award.

Other Orchid Awards have gone to the Panida Theater in 1986; Nancy Renk as a Distinguished Preservationist in 1991; the Old Power House in 1998; the Archaeology and Preservation Committee in 2002; the Sandpoint Events Center in 2014; the Northern Pacific Railway Depot, Nesbit-Tanner House and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 2015; and Sandpoint Federal Building (MickDuff’s Brewing) in 2021.

“The Sandpoint community is indebted to the efforts of Julie and Steve for the vision and commitment that they made to preserve and enhance the built environment of Sandpoint,” stated Sandpoint Mayor Jeremy Grimm. “Buildings last for generations and help to create and define the public realm that we all enjoy in downtown Sandpoint. Through the passion of the Meyers, this wonderful building will live on for future residents to gather, dine and celebrate, and no doubt will be a landmark for decades to come.”

For suggestions on buildings or projects to nominate for the Orchids, contact Sandpoint Arts and Historic Preservation Planner Heather Upton at [email protected] or 208-946-2705.