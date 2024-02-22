Ponderay soup kitchen celebrates 10th anniversary

· February 21, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Community Crockpot, Inc. Soup Kitchen celebrated 10 years of feeding Bonner County’s underserved community Feb. 12 with a 125-person pizza party. The nonprofit, which operates from the Hoot Owl Cafe under the supervision of Savannah Mort, served up 24 large pizzas, in addition to their regular fare, and is now looking toward the next 10 years of shared meals and smiles.

It began 10 years ago, when Mort’s husband wanted to celebrate his February birthday by volunteering at a soup kitchen, but the family was unable to find any that were open on that day. Inspiration struck, and Mort’s mother — Wendy Franck, who was the longtime owner of the Hoot Owl, until handing over the keys to Josh Butler in 2022 — offered them the use of the iconic local eatery to found their own soup kitchen.

Volunteers currently run the Community Crockpot every Monday from 4-7 p.m., using homemade foods like soup, lasagna and casseroles donated by area residents.

“It’s a tremendous amount of people that bring food in weekly,” said Dave Diehl, who’s been involved with the kitchen for more than six years. “I’m blessed to be a part of that outreach. We serve coffee, tea or water, and then ask people what they’d like to have for dinner. It gives them some dignity back since they get to have regular sit-down dinners.”

Community Crockpot, Inc. became an official nonprofit two years ago, and Mort hopes one day to build a permanent home for the soup kitchen — on the lot next to the Hoot Owl — complete with showers and P.O. boxes for patrons. She credits her faith and host of volunteers with the overwhelming success the kitchen has enjoyed during the past 10 years.

“The Lord has sustained our efforts,” said Mort, later adding, “Praise be to God.”

Mort said diners return to the kitchen after their situations have improved, giving back to the community by volunteering, donating, mentoring or simply visiting with other patrons who live solitary lives.

“It’s all pretty darn fulfilling,” said Mort. “It’s just super fun when you have someone come in who is struggling, ill or just lonely at heart, and you get to see their life change over the years.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Live Trivia, The Hanker’s Barn Dance,  K9 Keg Pull . and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal