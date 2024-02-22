Ponderay soup kitchen celebrates 10th anniversary

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Community Crockpot, Inc. Soup Kitchen celebrated 10 years of feeding Bonner County’s underserved community Feb. 12 with a 125-person pizza party. The nonprofit, which operates from the Hoot Owl Cafe under the supervision of Savannah Mort, served up 24 large pizzas, in addition to their regular fare, and is now looking toward the next 10 years of shared meals and smiles.

It began 10 years ago, when Mort’s husband wanted to celebrate his February birthday by volunteering at a soup kitchen, but the family was unable to find any that were open on that day. Inspiration struck, and Mort’s mother — Wendy Franck, who was the longtime owner of the Hoot Owl, until handing over the keys to Josh Butler in 2022 — offered them the use of the iconic local eatery to found their own soup kitchen.

Volunteers currently run the Community Crockpot every Monday from 4-7 p.m., using homemade foods like soup, lasagna and casseroles donated by area residents.

“It’s a tremendous amount of people that bring food in weekly,” said Dave Diehl, who’s been involved with the kitchen for more than six years. “I’m blessed to be a part of that outreach. We serve coffee, tea or water, and then ask people what they’d like to have for dinner. It gives them some dignity back since they get to have regular sit-down dinners.”

Community Crockpot, Inc. became an official nonprofit two years ago, and Mort hopes one day to build a permanent home for the soup kitchen — on the lot next to the Hoot Owl — complete with showers and P.O. boxes for patrons. She credits her faith and host of volunteers with the overwhelming success the kitchen has enjoyed during the past 10 years.

“The Lord has sustained our efforts,” said Mort, later adding, “Praise be to God.”

Mort said diners return to the kitchen after their situations have improved, giving back to the community by volunteering, donating, mentoring or simply visiting with other patrons who live solitary lives.

“It’s all pretty darn fulfilling,” said Mort. “It’s just super fun when you have someone come in who is struggling, ill or just lonely at heart, and you get to see their life change over the years.”