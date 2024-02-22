Winter Carnival 2024: Week 2

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Thursday, Feb. 22

Activities at Schweitzer

Meditation in the Cambium Spa, 9-9:30 a.m., followed by tubing from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Flow Yoga at Cambium from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/Buster Brown at Matchwood Brewing

Award-winning solo artist at 513 Oak St. from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

Activities at Schweitzer

Tubing from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., with night skiing from 3-7 p.m., Yin Yoga at Cambium from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Starlight Race series followed by a party at Taps 4:30-6:30 p.m. and even more live music at Taps with Ben and Buds from 5-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Mor info at schweitzer.com.

Barn dance and line dancing w/the Hankers at The Hive

Award-winning country, rock and bluegrass band at 207 N. First Ave. Doors at 7 p.m. followed by $10 line dancing lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Hankers take the stage at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $5, available online at livefromthehive.com or at the door. 21+.

Live music w/The Ronaldos Trio at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Blues, jazz and rock at 301 Cedar St., from 5-8 p.m.

Live music w/Doug and Marty at Connie’s Lounge

Smooth harmonies from these local favorites at 323 Cedar St., starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Activities at Schweitzer

It’s a big weekend at the mountain with Vinyasa Yoga at Cambium, NASTAR, tubing, kids craft, a village campfire, twilight skiing, hosted moonlight snowshoe hike, Kids Night Out and music at Taps with Fine Line. Events run from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/Ponderay Paradox at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Folk, blues and ’70s-’80s tunes at 301 Cedar St. from 5-8 p.m.

Live music w/Ian Newbill at Barrel 33

Solo artist at 100 N. First Ave. from 5-8 p.m.

Live music w/Karry Leigh at Connie’s Lounge

The “gentleman cowboy” himself plays at 323 Cedar St. at 6 p.m.

Live music w/Corn Mash at the 219 Lounge

A mix of original rock, swing, blues, country, punk, funk and bluegrass from 9 p.m.-midnight at 219 First Ave.

Live music w/The Rub at The Hive

Regional rockers include Cary Beare (guitar and vocals), Michael Koep (drums, cymbals and vocals) and Cristopher Lucas (vocals and bass guitar), bringing the ruckus to 207 N. First Ave. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $10 advance at livefromthehive.com or $15 at the door if not sold out.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Activities at Schweitzer

Schweitzer wraps up its Winter Carnival week with special events including hosted hermit’s hollow hike, NASTAR, tubing and kids craft, with events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info at schweitzer.com.

Eichardt’s K9 Keg Pull

The signature closing event of the Winter Carnival brings dogs and their owners downtown, where the pups will race down a snowy course on Cedar Street in front of Eichardt’s Pub. Keg sizes are tailored to dogs’ sizes — from a full-sized keg to a beer can, it’s a race against the clock for best time and prizes. The beloved event benefits the Better Together Animal Alliance pet shelter. Registration starts at 10:15 a.m. with races beginning at 11 a.m.

Free family film Cool Runnings

Following the K9 Keg Pull, the Innovia Foundation hosts a free screening of Cool Runnings at the Panida Theater, which tells the true story of the Jamaican bobsled team at the 1988 Winter Olympics. The free matinee screens at 2:30 p.m. at 300 N. First Ave.

Tea Time Serenade

The talented faculty at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint will perform classical music at the Little Carnegie Hall at 110 Main St. starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students, available at sandpointconservatory.com.

Learn more about Sandpoint's annual Winter Carnival at sandpointwintercarnival.com.