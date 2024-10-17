We must unite to reject racism

· October 16, 2024

Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise
Reader Contributor

When we elect someone to public office, we entrust them with substantial power. With that power comes responsibility. Elected officials must be held to an ethical standard. Those who abuse their positions or spread hate must be held accountable. Dan Foreman, the Republican state senator for District 6, has consistently demonstrated behavior that is beneath the position of senator and dangerous for our state. 

During a recent bipartisan candidate forum in Kendrick, Foreman yelled, “Go back to where you came from,” to Trish Carter-Goodheart, the Democratic candidate for House Seat 6B and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. He then stormed out, refusing to finish the debate. This shameful incident occurred after Carter-Goodheart respectfully shared examples of discrimination in Idaho. A room of witnesses, including Republican Rep. Lori McCann, can attest to his behavior. 

Every Idahoan should stand with the Nez Perce Tribe, which made a powerful statement, including these words, “Given our history and presence in the region, it is difficult to interpret the recent incident as anything other than an attempt to racially divide people while diminishing the value of some relative to others. The Nez Perce Tribe refuses to tolerate this kind of hateful and divisive politics, and we ask other elected leaders in this region to stand with us in pushing back against such offensive behavior. 

“The people of this region are amazing and diverse and deserve leadership that represents and respects us all. Working with and getting to know our neighbors is the most effective way to actively address and prevent ignorance from gaining a foothold in this region. Together, we can make this region a home for everyone.” 

Rep. Lauren Necochea. File photo.

Unfortunately, Idaho’s Republican leaders have zero interest in coming together to denounce racism. The Republican voters I know wouldn’t make excuses for a racist statement, but that’s exactly what the extreme-right leadership of the Idaho GOP did. Dorothy Moon dismissed the incident as “a setup,” which would be laughable if it weren’t so serious. 

Meanwhile, Foreman refuses to apologize and only doubles down on hateful rhetoric with a nonsensical rant on social media, extending his attacks to gay people. Rep. Brandon Mitchell, who also represents the district, has been disturbingly silent, as has every Republican leader in the state. 

Idahoans are better than Foreman, and they deserve better. If Republican leaders don’t hold him accountable, voters can. Foreman’s challenger, Julia Parker, is a nurse and leader committed to representing all constituents, not just an extreme faction. She listens, engages respectfully and works to improve lives in her district. 

Foreman is extreme, reckless and unfit. Voters must take a stand this November. It’s time to send Foreman home — this time, for good.

Rep. Lauren Necochea is the House assistant Democratic leader, representing District 19 in Boise on the Environment, Energy and Technology; Resources and Conservation; Revenue and Taxation; and Ways and Means committees.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Steel Magnolias, U-Pick Pumpkins …and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal