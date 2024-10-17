We must unite to reject racism

Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise

When we elect someone to public office, we entrust them with substantial power. With that power comes responsibility. Elected officials must be held to an ethical standard. Those who abuse their positions or spread hate must be held accountable. Dan Foreman, the Republican state senator for District 6, has consistently demonstrated behavior that is beneath the position of senator and dangerous for our state.

During a recent bipartisan candidate forum in Kendrick, Foreman yelled, “Go back to where you came from,” to Trish Carter-Goodheart, the Democratic candidate for House Seat 6B and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. He then stormed out, refusing to finish the debate. This shameful incident occurred after Carter-Goodheart respectfully shared examples of discrimination in Idaho. A room of witnesses, including Republican Rep. Lori McCann, can attest to his behavior.

Every Idahoan should stand with the Nez Perce Tribe, which made a powerful statement, including these words, “Given our history and presence in the region, it is difficult to interpret the recent incident as anything other than an attempt to racially divide people while diminishing the value of some relative to others. The Nez Perce Tribe refuses to tolerate this kind of hateful and divisive politics, and we ask other elected leaders in this region to stand with us in pushing back against such offensive behavior.

“The people of this region are amazing and diverse and deserve leadership that represents and respects us all. Working with and getting to know our neighbors is the most effective way to actively address and prevent ignorance from gaining a foothold in this region. Together, we can make this region a home for everyone.”

Unfortunately, Idaho’s Republican leaders have zero interest in coming together to denounce racism. The Republican voters I know wouldn’t make excuses for a racist statement, but that’s exactly what the extreme-right leadership of the Idaho GOP did. Dorothy Moon dismissed the incident as “a setup,” which would be laughable if it weren’t so serious.

Meanwhile, Foreman refuses to apologize and only doubles down on hateful rhetoric with a nonsensical rant on social media, extending his attacks to gay people. Rep. Brandon Mitchell, who also represents the district, has been disturbingly silent, as has every Republican leader in the state.

Idahoans are better than Foreman, and they deserve better. If Republican leaders don’t hold him accountable, voters can. Foreman’s challenger, Julia Parker, is a nurse and leader committed to representing all constituents, not just an extreme faction. She listens, engages respectfully and works to improve lives in her district.

Foreman is extreme, reckless and unfit. Voters must take a stand this November. It’s time to send Foreman home — this time, for good.

Rep. Lauren Necochea is the House assistant Democratic leader, representing District 19 in Boise on the Environment, Energy and Technology; Resources and Conservation; Revenue and Taxation; and Ways and Means committees.