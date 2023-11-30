POAC to host grand opening of new gallery with featured artist Jenny Benoit

· November 29, 2023

By Reader Staff

POAC Artist of the Year Jenny Benoit, left, and POAC Arts Coordinator Claire Christy, right, prepare the new gallery space for the Friday, Dec. 1 grand opening. Photo by Ben Olson

The Pend Oreille Arts Council will mark the grand opening of its new gallery at 313 N. Second Ave., Suite B, with a celebration Friday, Dec. 1 featuring the work of Jenny Benoit alongside other local artists.

Organizers stated in a news release that the opening of the gallery “marks a momentous occasion for POAC, as its new facility seamlessly combines offices, gallery, and classroom under one roof since relocating.” 

The open house will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with Benoit’s artwork providing an apt centerpiece. Recognized as POAC’s artist of the year, Benoit is “not merely an artist; she is a dynamic force of creativity, born with an expansive imagination and a relentless determination to perfect her craft,” according to the nonprofit artist organization. “Visitors are not only invited to witness the awe-inspiring exhibit but also to engage with the phenomenal force that is Jenny Benoit.”

POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz added that Benoit’s work is “a must-see, and we’re not just unveiling a gallery; we’re revealing a space that encapsulates the heart of POAC … providing a vibrant hub for artistic expression and community engagement.” 

The grand opening will also feature works by metal sculpture artist Dave Gonzo, jewelry maker Mary Gayle Young and ceramics by Silverpine Studios.

In addition to the gallery’s unveiling, visitors will have the chance to peruse POAC’s winter art class schedule and register for upcoming classes. The range of mediums, including weaving, painting, drawing, pastels and more, offers an array of opportunities for individuals to tap into their creative potential.

“Watchful,” by POAC Artist of the Year Jenny Benoit will be on display at POAC’s new location, 313 N. Second Ave.

“We encourage everyone to join us for an evening of art, wine and community as we unveil not just a gallery but an inviting space that has been eagerly anticipated by the community,” Stolz added. “Come and explore the possibilities within our newly renovated, beautiful facility.”

For more information, visit artinsandpoint.org or call the office at 208-263-6139.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

 

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on The Nutcracker, the Festival of Trees, Cozy Crafts & Cocoa  ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal