POAC to host grand opening of new gallery with featured artist Jenny Benoit

By Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council will mark the grand opening of its new gallery at 313 N. Second Ave., Suite B, with a celebration Friday, Dec. 1 featuring the work of Jenny Benoit alongside other local artists.

Organizers stated in a news release that the opening of the gallery “marks a momentous occasion for POAC, as its new facility seamlessly combines offices, gallery, and classroom under one roof since relocating.”

The open house will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with Benoit’s artwork providing an apt centerpiece. Recognized as POAC’s artist of the year, Benoit is “not merely an artist; she is a dynamic force of creativity, born with an expansive imagination and a relentless determination to perfect her craft,” according to the nonprofit artist organization. “Visitors are not only invited to witness the awe-inspiring exhibit but also to engage with the phenomenal force that is Jenny Benoit.”

POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz added that Benoit’s work is “a must-see, and we’re not just unveiling a gallery; we’re revealing a space that encapsulates the heart of POAC … providing a vibrant hub for artistic expression and community engagement.”

The grand opening will also feature works by metal sculpture artist Dave Gonzo, jewelry maker Mary Gayle Young and ceramics by Silverpine Studios.

In addition to the gallery’s unveiling, visitors will have the chance to peruse POAC’s winter art class schedule and register for upcoming classes. The range of mediums, including weaving, painting, drawing, pastels and more, offers an array of opportunities for individuals to tap into their creative potential.

“We encourage everyone to join us for an evening of art, wine and community as we unveil not just a gallery but an inviting space that has been eagerly anticipated by the community,” Stolz added. “Come and explore the possibilities within our newly renovated, beautiful facility.”

For more information, visit artinsandpoint.org or call the office at 208-263-6139.