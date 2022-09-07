POAC announces upcoming performing arts series

By Reader Staff

Variety is certainly the spice of life for the Pend Oreille Arts Council, as evidenced by the recent announcement of the local nonprofit’s 2022-’23 performing arts series, set to run from September to April and featuring talent and stories both local and visiting.

Tickets for each performance — as well as a limited number of season passes — went on sale Sept. 1, and all shows are held at the Panida Theater.

Kicking off this season will be award-winning indie-folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne — who has been hailed as “the next Brandi Carlile” — on Friday, Sept. 16.

Up next is the Masters of Hawaiian Music on Wednesday, Oct. 5, bringing an evening in the islands with the Grammy Award-winning musical stylings of George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, POAC will host an evening with local globe-trotting equestrian Lena Haug, who will answer questions about her time competing in the Mongol Derby after a showing of All the Wild Horses — a documentary about the derby.

Friday, Jan. 13 will mark the annual return of Living Voices, a theatrical company that teaches history through storytelling. The group will be performing Within the Silence, which tells the story of thousands of innocent Japanese Americans placed in internment camps during WWII, told from the perspective of teenager Emiko.

Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist and pianist Diane Schuur will grace Sandpoint on Thursday, Feb. 17, while local children will perform Red Riding Hood with the help of Missoula Children’s Theater on Saturday, March 25.

The series caps off Thursday, April 21 with The Black Market List, a five-member gypsy-jazz band based in L.A. known for virtuosic playing, beautiful harmonies and interactions with the audience.

For more information, including start times and ticket prices for each performance, head to artinsandpoint.org.

Visiting artists also participate in POAC’s Ovations, a free K-12 outreach program that provides educational experiences in the performing arts for students who would otherwise not have these opportunities. In addition to all public performances at the historic Panida Theater, there are workshops, performances and outreach programs planned throughout the year in the Lake Pend Oreille School District.

“From classical to contemporary musicians, dancers, actors and spoken word artists, POAC has a long tradition of presenting culturally diverse performances, geared for audiences of all ages, at affordable prices,” said POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz. “We are thrilled to present a new season of exceptional artistic quality, theatrical excitement and inspiration to the Sandpoint community through the performing arts.”

Only 100 POAC season passes will be available, offering discounted admission to all seven shows. Season passes are $145 (plus tax) and are fully transferable. Tickets are available for purchase online at artinsandpoint.org, by phone at 208-263-6139 or at the POAC Office (110 Main Street, Suite 101 in downtown Sandpoint).

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the POAC’s performing arts season and for individual shows. Call the POAC office for details.