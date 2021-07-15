Pedaling for a ‘paw’sitive cause

By Reader Staff

When Brian Anderson organized the first Six-Pack Alleycat ride, he said his goal was to create a fun and social bike event that would introduce participants to the nooks and crannies of Sandpoint they had never visited. As Anderson prepares to facilitate the 12th annual event through his shop, Greasy Fingers Bikes N Repair, on Sunday, July 18, it is safe to say that Sandpoint’s alleycat ride has become a local favorite.

“It was a huge success the first year, and that really inspired me to build on the concept,” he said.

That concept is a scavenger hunt-style bike ride with a series of checkpoints around town where bikers must obtain signatures or certain information to move on. The course totals 12-15 miles of riding, depending on the route that riders choose. Road, mountain and cruiser bikes are all accepted.

While the Six-Pack Alleycat Ride is not a race, Anderson said, there are prizes for first, second and DFL — dead freakin’ last. It costs $15 to register, with proceeds benefiting a different local cause each year.

“Born and raised in Sandpoint, I love my home and realize there are so many needs and great organizations and causes. … Needless to say, Sandpoint folks are very giving by nature and having a cause for the yearly ride only brought more people to the event to participate,” Anderson said.

The 2021 beneficiary is Better Together Animal Alliance — a cause close to Anderson’s heart.

“I grew up on a farm surrounded by different animals, and they really taught me a lot and enhanced my childhood,” Anderson said. “I now have a dog, who I often refer to as my child. The human-animal bond is beneficial for a lot of people and our Animal Alliance does a great job of connecting pets and their owners.”

The Six-Pack Alleycat Ride will culminate with an after party at a location yet to be determined.

“As much as it is a challenge for the riders to figure out their routes and clues for the day, each year becomes more of a challenge for me to keep things fresh and come up with new ideas that we haven’t used before,” Anderson said. “I enjoy hearing when people do or visit somewhere new in Sandpoint because of the ride. So I am always pushing.”

Join the Six-Pack Alleycat Ride on Sunday, July 18 at Greasy Fingers Bikes N Repair (108 N. Third Ave.). Registration opens at 1 p.m., and the ride starts at 2 p.m. For more info call Greasy Fingers at 208-255-4496.