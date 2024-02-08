City of Sandpoint announces work session on final Comp Plan draft

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The Sandpoint City Council will host a joint working session with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Sandpoint City Hall (1123 Lake St.), with the public encouraged to attend what officials described as the “final review” of the Comprehensive Plan.

Public comment will be accepted, but no action will be taken at the work session.

The Comp Plan has been described by officials as providing, “A vision for the future, defined goals and policies and desired future land use character.” The document is supposed to be updated every 10 years, but the current plan hasn’t been revised since 2009. An effort to put in place a new plan began in 2019, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022.

According to a notice from the city announcing the Feb. 13 joint work session, the plan “is the community’s long-range vision for the future and provides a strategic framework for reaching that vision for the next 15 years. Through the direction of specific goals and objectives, the plan will be used to guide land use regulations such as zoning and subdivisions, as well as funding decisions on other policies and programs.”

The draft document is available at bit.ly/3OaBXxH.

Open house workshops were held on April 27, Nov. 29 and Dec. 7, 2023. Further review and incorporation of comments from a joint City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission workshop — as well as a P&Z Commission public hearing — have been included in the final draft.

City officials stated that, “It is anticipated that following this working session the City Council will hold a final public hearing to consider adoption and implementation of the document.”