Panida tees up Caddyshack for $5 film series

· July 19, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Courtesy photo.

It’s been 44 years since Caddyshack swung into theaters and, while it didn’t exactly hit a hole-in-one with some critics — earning a nomination in The Stinkers Bad Movie Awards for Sarah Holcomb’s “Most Annoying Fake Accent” — it has remained a steadfast fan favorite.

The film stars Michael O’Keefe as Danny Noonan, who works as a caddie at the snooty Bushwood Country Club to raise money for his college education. Noonan is angling for a scholarship reserved for caddies, but first needs to gain votes to be considered. To boost his popularity, Noonan volunteers to caddie for the influential — and uber-snobby — Judge Elihu Smails (Ted Knight). 

That might be the overarching plot, but the film is stolen again and again by Rodney Dangerfield as the boisterous and uncouth Al Czervik, who clearly doesn’t belong among the hoity-toity members of Bushwood, and Chevy Chase as the eccentric playboy and New Age-y golf guru Ty Webb, whom Noonan enlists to help him up his caddie skills.

Finally, there is Bill Murray’s immortal performance as the semi-deranged groundskeeper Carl Spackler, who carries on a personal war with a destructive and apparently sentient gopher that escalates with disastrous consequences.

Co-written and directed by the late-Harold Ramis, Caddyshack was among Ramis’ first major film projects, setting the stage for a career that included some of the most classic comedies of the late 20th century, like Stripes, Armed and Dangerous, the Ghostbusters franchise, Groundhog Day, Analyze This and its sequel Analyze That.

See the iconic Caddyshack on the Panida Theater big screen Friday, July 19 as part of its $5 film series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Get tickets at panida.org or at the door (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on the RCA Annual Party, Yoga Feast, Northwest Winefest ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal