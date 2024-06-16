Panida announces Jim Healey resignation

By Reader Staff

The Panida Theater announced the resignation of longtime volunteer and board member Jim Healey on June 7.

Healey has filled a number of volunteer roles at the Panida over the past 15 years, from serving guests to organizing and ordering inventory for the concession stand and the bar. Healey has also held many positions with the board, including as board chair and board treasurer, and as a member of the Hiring, Volunteer, Finance, Film, Governance and Panida Centennial Celebration committees.

Healey lists his greatest achievement as being responsible for forming the volunteer cleaning crew. Healey’s achievements at the Panida also include organizing open houses, running the ice cream booth, organizing food drives, grant writing and helping arrange a five-figure donation to the theater.

He will be missed, but the Panida wishes Healey success and fulfillment in spending more time on personal endeavors and vacations.

“Thank you for your time, Jim,” wrote Panida Board President Sean Behm. “We are forever grateful.”