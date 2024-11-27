ICL releases new report on statewide mining and need for best practices

· November 26, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Idaho Conservation League is announcing the release of a comprehensive report that outlines the environmental impacts of mining, provides an inventory of notable mining projects across Idaho, and delves into mining law reform, best practices for projects and the role of mining in the clean energy transition. 

The report — Unearthing Idaho: Mining and Environmental Impacts in the Gem State — also offers guidance for citizens concerned about proposed mines, for mining companies that aim to mine responsibly in Idaho, and for regulatory agencies in charge of permitting and overseeing mining operations. 

“Mining is widely recognized as one of the most environmentally impactful forms of resource extraction on our planet,” ICL stated in a news release. “According to the Environmental Protection Agency, mining remains the nation’s leading source of toxic releases to the environment.” 

Meanwhile, metals and other mined materials remain essential commodities, and battery metals in particular — such as cobalt and lithium — are only increasing in importance amid a global transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles. 

“There is a ton of mining activity occurring statewide from early-stage exploration all the way through operating and long-abandoned mines,” stated ICL Central Idaho Director Josh Johnson. “This extensive mining has already left permanent scars on Idaho’s landscape and has the potential to do significantly more damage if future projects are constructed in sensitive areas and/or without the proper environmental safeguards.”

Some of the best practices highlighted in the recent report include early and frequent dialogue with stakeholders; meaningful tribal consultation; and robust monitoring, reclamation and mitigation.

“While we do need mining to some degree, we do not need to say yes to it everywhere and every time,” Johnson stated. “What we always need, however, is clean air, clean water and a safe environment for ourselves and our families.”

Find the full report at bit.ly/4i2VhtD.

