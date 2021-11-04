Panhandle Health offering COVID-19 booster shots

By Reader Staff

The Panhandle Health District announced Oct. 28 that it is now offering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

PHD officials stated in a media release that the agency “supports authorization” by the FDA, as well as the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to administer booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccines currently available: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, people eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series include those 65 and older, as well as those 18 and older who live in long-term care settings; have underlying medical conditions; or who work or live in high-risk settings such as health care, education or other crowded, high-contact work spaces.

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC states that “booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.”

Those interested in scheduling a booster shot with PHD can go to panhandlehealthdistrict.org/covid-19/vaccine. PHD recommends that those seeking another way to obtain a booster shot visit the Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov for additional vaccine locations, the vaccine brands available and walk-in or scheduling details.