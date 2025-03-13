Dist. 1 legislators to host final town halls of 2025 session

By Reader Staff
Members of the Idaho District 1 legislative delegation will host their final town hall of the 2025 Idaho Legislature on Friday, March 15, with events in Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint and Priest River.
Dist. 1A Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint, and Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, plan to be at the Bonners Ferry Visitor’s Center from 9:30-11 a.m. (6373 Bonner St.), Sandpoint VFW Post 2453 from noon-1:30 p.m. (1325 Pine St.) and Priest River City Hall from 2:30-4 p.m. (552 High St.).
Dist. 1B Rep. Cornel Rasor, R-Sagle, told the Reader that, as of press time, he would not be able to attend.
Constituents are invited to bring their questions for elected lawmakers ahead of the target date for adjournment of the Idaho Legislature, which is Friday, March 21.
For those unable to attend in person, KRFY 88.5 FM will broadcast the event in Sandpoint.
