Paint, hide, find, repeat

Local rock painter Nancy Schmidt hides her creations for others to find — a pastime well loved in North Idaho

· July 2, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Nancy Schmidt didn’t know she was a rock person until she moved to Bonner County from Pittsburgh about 14 years ago.

Nancy Schmidt enjoying a game of pickleball between rock paintings. Courtesy photo.

“And now I have rocks everywhere in my house,” she said.

She began painting her beloved rocks about three years ago, then hiding them out in the world for people to find. But how does a rock find its way to Schmidt’s home and eventually beneath her brush?

“I don’t pick just any rock — in fact, I am very judicious about it. If I pick the rock up, it’s coming home with me because I feel like I have a connection with it once I touch it,” she said, pausing for a moment, then laughing. “It’s kind of weird.”

Lately, Schmidt’s rock creations have been abstract, but she’s also been known to paint animals and cartoon characters. Her day job as a suicide prevention advocate in area schools has also influenced her rock art, as she’s been painting the suicide prevention hotline on several and distributing them.

“The rock tells you what it needs painted on it, to be honest with you,” she said. “It really does.”

Schmidt is an avid runner and frequents area trails, so her rocks often find their hiding places in the woods. However, she’s been known to leave them in local parks, as well.

“I usually find someplace that is not too far off the beaten path,” she said, “because I want people to find them.”

Entire online communities have been built in recent years to share and celebrate the finding of painted rocks. Bonner County Rocks and North Idaho Rocks Boundary & Bonner Co. are just a couple of Facebook pages dedicated to local rock enthusiasts. Oftentimes, rocks feature instructions on them for people to post pictures on a specific Facebook page sharing the location where it was found. All the pages encourage the person who found the rock to rehide it for someone else to find. As the rocks travel, their stories are shared online.

Tana Amaral, who runs the North Idaho Rocks Facebook page, said she’s been happy to see others get excited about “art abandonment” — the term for creating a work of art, and leaving it out in the world for others to find.

“I think what makes it fun and worthwhile is putting your own artistic style out into the world for an unsuspecting person to find, and potentially sparking an artistic fire inside of them — or at least hopefully brightening their day,” she said.

There’s also a sense of generosity and accomplishment in the work of rock painting, Schmidt said.

“When you’re done and you have a smooth rock that’s just painted, that feeling — it just feels good in your hand. Sometimes I take my rocks and I just hold them,” she said with a laugh. “I’m telling you — I’m a nutbag with rocks, I really am.”

Jokes aside, Schmidt said painting and distributing rocks is a form of meditation for her.

“You know if you’ve done it,” she said. “You’re in another world where you’re not worrying about anything, you’re not concerned about stuff, you’re not worried about what you have to do next — you’re just present. When you’re painting a rock, you’re present.”

To get involved in local rock painting efforts, join one of the above Facebook groups, paint a few rocks, hide them and continue the cycle.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Happy Fourth! Sandpoint celebrates our nation’s independence with a downtown parade, activities at Travers Park, and fireworks at City Beach. And, there’s a celestial bonus: The night of the Fourth is the full moon!

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal