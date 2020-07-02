The Fourth of July through the years

A photo essay of Independence Day celebrations in Sandpoint throughout history

· July 2, 2020

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Like most small towns across the nation, Sandpoint has celebrated our country’s independence on July 4 over the years with a great show of patriotism and mirth. We reached out to the Bonner County History Museum and asked them for a few photos of Fourth of July festivities throughout history and they delivered with these poignant black-and-white photos from celebrations over the years. Special thanks to the museum for the photos.

A float and group of nurses marching in the July 4 parade in 1919. The bulk of the parade that year was made up of veterans and nurses celebrating the end of WWI. Photo courtesy Bonner County History Museum.

A July 4 parade in Sandpoint on Pine Street in 1906. By Bonner County History Museum.

Cecil McConnel on “Colburn,” a bicycle decorated as a parade float, while the July 4 parade in 1938 was forming on Fourth Street in Sandpoint near the Presbyterian Church. Photo by Bonner County History Museum.

An undated July 4 parade photo, most likely from the early 1960s. Photo courtesy Bonner County History Museum.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Happy Fourth! Sandpoint celebrates our nation’s independence with a downtown parade, activities at Travers Park, and fireworks at City Beach. And, there’s a celestial bonus: The night of the Fourth is the full moon!

