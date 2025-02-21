Bringing Sandpoint’s history to life

By Reader Staff

The Bonner County Historical Society will host a special screening of Sandpoint at the North End of the Long Bridge in conjunction with the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave), bringing the 2025 Winter Carnival celebrations to a close Sunday, Feb. 23, beginning at 1 p.m.

The film explores the history of Sandpoint from its prehistoric days until the movie’s release in 2001.

Academy Award-winning cinematographer and longtime local resident Erik Daarstad created the documentary in honor of Sandpoint’s centennial, capturing many beloved locals’ stories and opinions as he explored the heart of this small town.

Daarstad made a name for himself as a documentarian, earning his Oscar win in 1968 for the film Why Man Creates. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 87.

The screening on Feb. 23 will include an intermission dividing Sandpoint’s ancient and recent history. During that time, the filmmakers will take the stage for a brief question-and-answer session featuring screenwriter, author and Reader columnist Sandy Compton. The film resumes at 2:45 p.m., and audiences are welcome to attend one or both parts.

Tickets are $10 at panida.org. Children 12 and under get in for free.