NAMI Far North opens Clubhouse

By Reader Staff

In the span of just 11 months, NAMI Far North has successfully planned, built and opened the Sand Creek Connections Clubhouse, a life-changing project that follows the evidence-based, data-driven Clubhouse International model.

NAMI Far North opened the doors of the Clubhouse located at 513 N. Fourth Ave., in Sandpoint, on Nov. 5.

Sand Creek Connections provides a safe, comfortable space for adults of all ages; allows for opportunities to connect, find purpose and thrive; and offers free, lifetime membership.

Initial hours of operation will be Mondays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., as well as Thursday/Friday from noon-6 p.m.

“We invite you to visit and meet with our launching director Summer Berman and learn more about this transformative program,” NAMI Far North wrote in a news release. “Your support has made this possible, and we are deeply grateful to our stakeholders, donors and the entire community for this commitment to improving lives.”

NAMI Far North is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide support, education, advocacy and awareness for mental health and illness in Bonner and Boundary counties. There will be a grand opening celebration held in spring 2025.

NAMI Far North wanted to give special thanks to their board of directors: Dawn Mehra, Steve Klatt, Catherine Perusse, Victor Vosen, Joe Wassif, Deb Osborn, Nancy Schmidt, Kimberly Kempton, Rebekah Little and Cindy Hall.

Also, they wanted to recognize Clubhouse founders Maria Corsini, Rebekah Little, Donna Brundage, Shelley Switzer, Dawn Mehra, Robert Pierce, Catherine Perusse, Sharon Bistodeau, Cynthia Mason, Lenny Guerrero, Jenn Straub, Clark Richman, Shawna Prummer, North Idaho Neurology team and Darby Pierce.

For more on the Clubhouse project, visit namifarnorth.org/sand-creek-clubhouse.