Festival at Sandpoint offers spring masterclasses

By Reader Staff
This past fall, the Festival at Sandpoint began partnering with Lake Pend Oreille School District to provide instrumental support for beginning band students.
In conjunction with its Instrument Library Program, the Festival purchased 14 new Eastman student model trombones to outfit all seven LPOSD elementary schools.
Alongside the trombones, this spring, the Festival will also provide students with section-based, small-group instruction focusing on percussion and woodwind instruments, as part of the organization’s ongoing Masterclasses Program.
The Festival at Sandpoint’s Education Department works closely with local music and band instructors to tailor the masterclasses to the needs of the students. Education Manager Paul Gunter coordinates with local active and retired instructors to provide small group and one-on-one support.
These programs will provide more than 75 hours of support to more than 350 students across LPOSD Band programs.
To learn more about the Festival at Sandpoint’s elementary outreach and other year-round, no-cost education programs, visit
festivalatsandpoint.com.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal